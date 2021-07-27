West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

'Embarrassing' pitches offer perfect World Cup preparation

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard slammed the state of wickets for the ODI series but the Aussies say dealing with slow surfaces will keep them in good stead for the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron

27 July 2021, 02:58 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo