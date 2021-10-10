ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Stilted preparation won't hamper Aussie hopes: Wade

Matthew Wade says he expects to bat in the middle-to-lower order at the ICC event, as some of Australia's biggest T20 stars return

AAP

10 October 2021, 06:33 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo