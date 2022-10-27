ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Wade latest Covid case but expected to face England
Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade becomes the second Aussie to contract the virus at the T20 World Cup, after leg-spinner Adam Zampa
Louis Cameron in Melbourne
27 October 2022, 05:00 PM AEST
Australia have been dealt a fresh COVID-19 curveball with Matthew Wade becoming the second squad member to contract the virus during their World Cup campaign.
Wade is believed to be suffering only minor symptoms and, unless his condition deteriorates, is still expected to feature in Friday's high-stakes match against England at the MCG
An Australian team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old, the only wicketkeeper in the 15-man squad after Josh Inglis suffered a hand injury last week and was replaced by Cameron Green, returned a positive test on Wednesday evening.
There was some intrigue at Australia's training session at the Junction Oval indoor nets on Thursday afternoon when Glenn Maxwell put wicketkeeping gloves on and did drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade gloveman.
Captain Aaron Finch has previously suggested David Warner would likely stand in behind the stumps in Wade's absence, while Finch himself has kept as a fill-in at KFC BBL level.
But the tournament hosts remain confident Wade will be healthy enough to play. A more pressing concern for them is how to ensure the virus does not spread further after Adam Zampa missed Tuesday's win over Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
World Cup rules permit players who have tested positive to continue playing.
However, Wade will need to travel to the ground separately to the rest of the squad and will not be able to use the team changeroom prior or during the game.
While teams at ICC events are not normally allowed temporary squad replacements for injured players, there is an exception for those who contract COVID-19 during this year's tournament.
That could have seen Josh Philippe, Alex Carey or Ben McDermott – the three keepers discussed by Australian selectors as possible replacements for Inglis last week – brought into the squad to play, with Wade then allowed to come back in after testing negative on a PCR test.
Such a move would have needed to have been made today however if they wanted one of those players to take the gloves on Friday. The ICC rules only allow a swap on a match-day if the first positive test is recorded that day.
Zampa meanwhile has returned multiple negative tests in recent days and was bowling in the nets to spin coach Dan Vettori at the Junction on Thursday in a strong sign he will be right to resume his place in Australia's XI.
"I've heard that Zamps is feeling a lot better," Finch told reporters on Thursday. "He's been up and about. He was just flat the day before the game.
"We were going to give him as much time as possible to get up for the game, but he thought it would take too much out of him.
"Going into a World Cup game, you want to be at 100 per cent and he felt as though he wasn't. That was the reason he pulled out. But I expect that he'll be available (against England)."
That likely leaves Ashton Agar, who bowled tightly in Zampa's absence against Sri Lanka, as once again the unfortunate odd man out from the side that won in Perth to get their campaign back on track.
Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia's fixtures
Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs
Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT
Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT
Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT