Wade latest Covid case but expected to face England

Maxi the wickie? Back-up 'keeper contender emerges

Australia have been dealt a fresh COVID-19 curveball with Matthew Wade becoming the second squad member to contract the virus during their World Cup campaign.

Wade is believed to be suffering only minor symptoms and, unless his condition deteriorates, is still expected to feature in Friday's high-stakes match against England at the MCG

An Australian team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old, the only wicketkeeper in the 15-man squad after Josh Inglis suffered a hand injury last week and was replaced by Cameron Green, returned a positive test on Wednesday evening.

There was some intrigue at Australia's training session at the Junction Oval indoor nets on Thursday afternoon when Glenn Maxwell put wicketkeeping gloves on and did drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade gloveman.

Captain Aaron Finch has previously suggested David Warner would likely stand in behind the stumps in Wade's absence, while Finch himself has kept as a fill-in at KFC BBL level.

Glenn Maxwell practicing with wicketkeeping gloves at Australia's training in Melbourne on Thursday // cricket.com.au

But the tournament hosts remain confident Wade will be healthy enough to play. A more pressing concern for them is how to ensure the virus does not spread further after Adam Zampa missed Tuesday's win over Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

World Cup rules permit players who have tested positive to continue playing.