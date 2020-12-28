Vodafone Test Series v India

Wade weighs up future in latest job for 'Mr Fix It'

The versatile Matthew Wade is Australia's second top run-scorer in unfamiliar territory as an opener, creating more headaches for Australia's selectors with David Warner's return looming

Andrew Ramsey

28 December 2020, 08:35 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

