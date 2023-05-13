Wade committed to Tigers for 'full season': Vaughan

Tasmania head coach Jeff Vaughan says the lure of the T20 franchise circuit will not keep veteran wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade from being available for the Tigers next season.

Wade was this week named in the Tigers men's squad for the 2023-24 season after not appearing for the state during the second half of last summer when he took up opportunities with Joburg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20 and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

The 35-year-old incumbent Australian T20 gloveman is also part of the Gujarat Titans squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League but is yet to feature in the XI this tournament with Wriddhiman Saha keeping him out of the reigning champions side.

Wade speaks to Australian spinner Adam Zampa after a recent IPL match between Gujarat and Rajasthan // BCCI-Sportzpics

But it's understood Wade still has a desire to play on at international level until the 2024 T20 World Cup despite hinting at retirement last year, and there were suggestions he wouldn't take a state contract for next season to chase playing opportunities on the global T20 circuit to push his case.

But Vaughan was adamant the 36-Test 'keeper-batter would be playing for the Tigers next summer after the state announced their 22-player squad for the upcoming season.

"He has made a commitment to us that he's got a passion for Tasmanian cricket, has a passion for (Sheffield) Shield and one-day cricket for us as well, so he's looking forward to playing the full season with us," Vaughan said.

"We were happy to support his journey at the back end of last year (when he) wanted to continue some franchise opportunities.

"He still would like to keep his dreams of playing another World Cup alive and we want to be able to support our players on those journeys."

Vaughan said they would continue to work with their players who may be presented with similar opportunities during the Australian summer, with Nathan Ellis another Tasmanian contracted player on the cusp of the nation's white-ball squads leading into this year's ODI World Cup in India and next year's T20 showpiece event in the United States and Caribbean.

"It's the new world of cricket, isn't it?" he said.

"We're naive if we think that a player is going to stay in our system for the entirety of their career.

"Part of our role is to produce players to go off and play for Australia as well so we need to be aware and support the opportunities for players to explore other opportunities.

"It also helps their own development and they come back into our system with far greater understanding and learnings (to share with) the rest of our playing group."

Meanwhile, retired former Australian captain Tim Paine looks set to remain involved in the Tigers program moving forward.

The 38-year-old flagged he would like to move into coaching after announcing his retirement at the end of last season and Vaughan said there had been "lots of conversations" about the role Paine could play in Tasmania cricket.

"He's got a lot of opportunities and Tim will be involved in Cricket Tasmania in some way, shape or form," Vaughan said.

With the retirement of Paine, and the departures of their all-time Shield leading wicket-taker Jackson Bird (NSW), veteran quick Peter Siddle (Victoria) and batter Ben McDermott (Queensland) to other states, the Tasmanian side is set to have a different look next season.

The Tigers have added South Australian batter Jake Weatherald and Hobart Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley to their squad as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign where they finished second-last in the Sheffield Shield and last in the Marsh One-Day Cup.

Vaughan revealed Weatherald had not been recruited to open the batting in the Shield despite that being his regular position for the Redbacks, with Tasmania to show faith in Australia A duo Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell.

"We'll certainly be investing in those two (Ward and Jewell) as our opening batters moving forward," Vaughan said.

"They're creating a reputation for themselves across the competition and (have) performed well and they've deserved every right to face the first ball of the summer next year.

"(Weatherald) can bat anywhere in the order, whether it's opening the batting, whether it's No.3, there's no reason why a player like that can't bat five or six either."