England v India Tests - Men's

Agarwal to miss England opener with concussion

India batsman was struck by a Mohammad Siraj bouncer in the nets and ruled out of this week's Trent Bridge Test

PA

3 August 2021, 08:55 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo