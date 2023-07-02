Aussies allege 'abuse', 'physical contact' by Lord's members

Extraordinary Bairstow run out ignites final day of Ashes epic

The Marylebone Cricket Club has suspended three of its members after they verbally abused Australian players in tense scenes that Usman Khawaja described as "disrespectful" following the contentious Jonny Bairstow dismissal.

Australia's team management requested the MCC investigate several incidents occurring in the Lord's pavilion at lunch on the final day of the second Ashes Test, alleging there was physical contact between members and players.

QUICK SINGLE High drama as Bairstow given out after Carey throw

Usman Khawaja was seen responding to a member in the Long Room after the teams had walked off the ground, while further footage emerged of more patrons yelling abuse and calling Australian players "cheats".

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The MCC subsequently identified three members involved in the abuse.

Stokes falls short of Headingley heroics with blazing 155

"I have written to each of them this evening to advise that their membership rights have been suspended with immediate effect, pending an investigation," MCC chief executive Guy Lavender wrote in an email to members.

Tempers were running high after Australia stood by their appeal of a first-session stumping, in which wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at Bairstow's stumps shortly before the batter had wandered out of his crease.

It not only left Bairstow displeased, but enraged the Lord's crowd and prompted a series of back-and-forth exchanges between Ben Stokes, the England captain who was at the other end for the Bairstow dismissal, incoming batter Stuart Broad and the Australians.

Khawaja explained after the match that he had taken issue with what had been said to him in the Long Room.

"Lord's is one of my favourite places to come, the respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion and Long Room, but there wasn't today, it was very disappointing," Khawaja told Channel Nine.

"If anyone asks me where the best places to places to play (are), I always say Lord's, the crowd is great, particularly the members are great (but) some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths was really disappointing.

"I wasn't just going to stand by and cop it so I just talked to a few of them, a few of them were throwing out some pretty big allegations.

"I just called them up on it and they kept going and I was like 'Well, it's your membership here', so I was just pointing them out.

"It's pretty disrespectful to be honest, I expect a lot better from the members.

"We copped the same thing at Edgbaston (in the first Test), obviously it's a little different here. It's disappointing to say the least.

"We always try to play cricket in our best spirits, and we've said since Patty's taken over, since Andrew McDonald's taken over, winning's as important as how we win."

Lord's exploded to life after Bairstow was stumped during the first session of day five // Getty

The MCC apologised to the Australian team for the behaviour of its members, but at the time said none of them had been ejected.

"The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special," an MCC spokesperson said.

"After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members.

England captain Stokes exchanges words with Australia skipper Cummins // Getty

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

"It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood