Women's Ashes - T20Is

Lord's members restricted for Aussie women's visit

The fallout from the Long Room fracas at the second men's Test has seen the Marylebone Cricket Club impose some restrictions on members ahead of this weekend's T20 at the venue

AAP

7 July 2023, 01:26 PM AEST

