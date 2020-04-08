Wisden, MCC unveil their 11 best images of 2019

An image of the moment Ben Stokes secured England’s famous Ashes win at Headingley last August has been awarded the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019.

The photograph of Stokes celebrating the winning runs, taken by Gareth Copley from Getty Images, has been named the best from the more than 650 entries.

An image of Jos Buttler’s last-ball run out in the World Cup Final at Lord’s was one of two runners’ up, alongside an aerial shot of the Taunton ground on a misty Somerset morning.

Eight other images from around the globe were shortlisted, with the 11 winning entries to be displayed at Lord’s.

Winners and shortlist

Winner: Gareth Copley (Getty Images)

Ben Stokes of England celebrates hitting the winning runs to win the third Specsavers Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England

Runner-Up: Tom Jenkins (The Guardian)

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill off the last ball of the Super Over to secure victory for England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s, London, England

Runner-Up: Kieran Hanlon (Keanu Drone)

A misty sunrise over the Cooper Associates County Ground, home of Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton, England

Shortlisted: Kai Schwoerer (Getty Images)

Matt Henry of Canterbury fields the ball off his own bowling during the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Northern Districts at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

Shortlisted: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)

A general view of the action during the Cornwall Cricket League Division 2 East match between Bude CC and Menheniot/Looe CC at Crooklets Cricket Ground, Bude, England

Shortlisted: Rajib Raihan (Daily Star Bangladesh)

Three youths play a game of cricket in one of the few spots in a field not covered by drying fishing nets at Fishery Ghat, Chattogram, Bangladesh

Shortlisted: Scott Barbour (Getty Images)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks to his team in a huddle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test Match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG, Melbourne, Australia

Shortlisted: Andrew Boyers (Action Images/Reuters)

England players, fans and MCC Members in the Pavilion celebrate England winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final at Lord’s, London, England

Shortlisted: Rob Cianflone (Getty Images)

A general view of the scoreboard operators during the one-day international between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, India

Shortlisted: Darren England (Australia Associated Press)

Kurtis Patterson of Australia is seen diving to take a catch to dismiss Dilruwan Perera of Sri Lanka off the bowling of Pat Cummins on Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia

Shortlisted: Derek Payne (Amateur)

A couple enjoy afternoon tea in the graveyard of St Anne’s church while watching cricket on Kew Green, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens, London, England