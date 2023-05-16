Women's Ashes - Test

Lanning unfazed by big-talking Ashes opponents

Captain Meg Lanning and stalwart Jess Jonassen will relish an international season, including the Ashes, that will test Australia's long-standing dominance

AAP

16 May 2023, 11:53 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo