ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

It's a knockout tournament for us now: Lanning

Skipper insists the Indian defeat has been put to bed as they look at Monday's clash with Sri Lanka as a must-win

AAP & Cricket Network

23 February 2020, 09:29 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo