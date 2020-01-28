Lanning’s Aussies gain valuable hitout ahead of World Cup

'We got what we needed out of it': Lanning

Meg Lanning has declared Australia’s reconnaissance mission to Sydney Showgrounds Stadium on Monday evening a success as they turn their attention to Canberra and the next stage of their T20 World Cup preparation.

Determined to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, Australia on Monday were gifted a golden opportunity to delve into the mysteries of the Showgrounds pitch, where they will meet India in the tournament opener on February 21.

Lanning struck an unbeaten 93 and Ellyse Perry 65 to set up an emphatic 98-run victory over a Cricket Australia XI – a result that augers well, given their opposition was a virtual Australia A in strength.

"It was nice to have a hit out at the Showgrounds, some of our girls hadn’t played here before," Lanning said following Monday’s game.

"It was nice to get familiar with the surroundings and the wicket, which was pretty good, to be honest.

"There wasn’t a hell of a lot of bounce in it but the pace was pretty consistent and it came off the bat reasonably quickly if it was wide, you could throw your hands at it a bit, but once the ball got older and (if they) targeted the stumps it was a little more difficult."

Given the Showgrounds Stadium has never hosted an international game before and only a handful of Rebel WBBL matches have been played at the ground, Monday’s match presented a crucial chance to gain an edge on India ahead of that Cup opener.

"It really was about getting used to the conditions and getting a feel for them," Lanning said.

"It was good for our bowlers, everyone had a crack at what works and what doesn’t.

"Even batting in the middle, there were areas we felt we could hit easier than others, both with the wicket and with the breeze as well in the first innings.

"It was about getting a bit of information about the ground and I thought we got what we needed out of it."

On Tuesday, Australia travel down the Hume Highway to Canberra, where they’ll have a chance to further refine their 20-over game in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series.

That seven-game, round-robin contest, also featuring two other tournament facies in India and England, kicks off with a neutral game at Manuka Oval on Friday, giving Australia another chance for a bit of reconnaissance before they meet England at the same venue on Saturday.

Lanning in particular will head into that series with renewed confidence after shrugging off a run of low scores in the domestic 50-over competition on Monday.

After being dismissed for 12, 14, 4 and 3 in four games for Victoria this month, the Australian captain took no prisoners on Monday evening, lashing the CA XI attack in an unbeaten 66-ball 93 that featured 13 boundaries.

"It was nice to spend a bit of time out in the middle, I guess T20 brings you a little bit of freedom and clears the mind a bit, so it helped me to not overthink it too much," Lanning said.

"Getting out in the middle and spending some time in the centre was good and a good confidence boost."

Australia will take a couple of days to ease into Canberra before hitting the training track later this week, while India and England will both be in action on Tuesday.

India will meet the Governor-General’s XI in a T20 at Drummoyne Oval, to be broadcast on Fox Cricket, while England will play an ACT XI at Manuka Oval.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network