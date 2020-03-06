Captain clutch delivers again for her country

Lanning leads from the front with confident knock

She has been described as the "ultimate clutch player" by her teammates and once again Australia captain Meg Lanning stood up when her country needed it the most in the pressure cooker of a World Cup semi-final.

Lanning's unbeaten 49 from as many deliveries was the starch in Australia's 5-134 against South Africa last night, a total that proved just enough to beat the Proteas and an innings that won the gritty right-hander player-of-the-match honours.

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

That knock put Australia through to the final on Sunday against India, Lanning's fifth straight T20 World Cup decider from as many campaigns.

Lanning now averages 47 in nine T20 World Cup finals matches, with eight of them ending in victory, and left her teammates grateful she is on their side having been on the receiving end at domestic level.

"She's the ultimate clutch player," said Australia opener Beth Mooney, who put on 34 with Lanning for the second wicket in the dramatic five-run win.

"She's got this steely look in her face and when you're in the opposition, as I have been in WBBL and domestic cricket, it's not a good sight to see.

"But when she's on your team you know she means business and when her and I were out there batting together I knew she was on.

"That first six she hit (a lofted drive over long-off) was just outrageous. That got her going.

"She hit the ball really well and she walked off a little disappointed with how she went but she's clearly one of the best batters in the world and they were difficult conditions so we need to remind her of that.

"She got us over the line tonight and I think everyone's really happy for her."

QUICK SINGLE Big game star: Stage is set for Lanning to shine

Lanning, always modest about her own performances, said after play she was not striking them as cleanly as Mooney thought.

But she was pleased with putting another significant score on the board in a crunch match.

"It was a grind today," Lanning said. "I don't think I got going at any point.

Relieved Lanning turns attention to World Cup final

"To be able to contribute in a big game is something I really pride myself on and want to do as often as I can.

"There were some really good contributions throughout to allow me to bat through the innings.

"It's not my most fluent knock but certainly nice to be able to contribute and hopefully I can do that again on Sunday."

Lanning's influence on her team is not exclusive to her deeds with the bat.

The 27-year-old has become a shrewd skipper, trusting her gut with field placings and bowling changes while devising specific plans for certain match-ups.

But it's her calming effect in the thick of the action which has her comrades impressed and inspired.

And sometimes – as Megan Shcutt, Australia's heart-on-her-sleeve fast bowler testifies – all it takes is a couple of words to refocus her charges when things aren't going according to script.

"She's a true leader and it comes out in her cricket in moments like that," Schutt said when asked about Lanning's innings.

"She's just so cool, calm and collected and that's something I really appreciate on the field, especially as a bowler when things can get quite heated and sometimes I get a bit ahead of myself.

"Even Meg saying the words 'still happy'. It's just two words.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies beat rain, Proteas to surge into Cup final

"She knows if I get hit for a four or six and I've mis-executed she just needs to say two words and I'm OK for the next ball.

"She's just so determined to do things and set the bar high for us.

"She continually does that on and off the field.

"She's an outstanding leader, an outstanding batter and thank God she's on our team."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final: India v Australia, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* The Final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, Kayo and the Nine Network