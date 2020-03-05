Big game star: Stage is set for Lanning to shine

Queens of clutch prepare for the big stage

Meg Lanning looking livid after getting out is nothing new, but her reaction after mistiming a sweep down the throat of short fine leg in Australia's must-win clash against New Zealand earlier this week was telling.

Australia needed to beat the White Ferns to advance to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, and Lanning was livid with her shot selection after stroking four boundaries and finally looking comfortable at the crease after a scratchy start to the tournament.

"I was quite frustrated with myself last game when I got out, it was poor shot selection," Lanning said in Sydney on Wednesday.

"I felt like I threw away a chance to have a big impact on the game.

"That's what I want to do and I came in at No.3 last game, which was a nice chance for me to spend some time in the middle."

But when it comes to T20 World Cup knockout matches, no one has a record quite like Lanning's.

In the eight semi-finals and finals she has been part of since the 2012 event in Sri Lanka, Lanning has smacked 283 runs at 40.42 – more than 100 runs more than the next most prolific scorer in tournament knockout games, England's Charlotte Edwards.

Her 2020 campaign to date has been below her usual high standards. Against India in Sydney, she was bowled by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad for five, before she dug in for a gritty, if not pretty, 41 not out to save her team's blushes against Sri Lanka in Perth.

Her services were not required against Bangladesh, before that 21 against New Zealand where it looked as though she had regained her groove.

"I feel like I have been hitting the ball reasonably well," Lanning said.

"We'll see how it pans out next game. It's just about putting the performances out there."

Lanning's performances on the big stage in T20 World Cup knockout games include her 44 from 30 balls against England in Dhaka in the 2014 final, while she struck half-centuries in both the semi-final and final of the 2016 tournament in India.

Then there was her unbeaten 28 that sealed victory in the 2018 decider in Antigua.

South Africa have experienced little of Lanning in national colours – although many of their number are more than familiar with her feats in the Rebel WBBL – the nations have met just four times in T20Is, all in World Cups and only twice since the Victorian's international debut.

But the few encounters they have had will have left their mark.

In 2016 in Nagpur, a violently ill Lanning was forced from the field for half of the Proteas' batting innings.

Unable to come in to bat any higher than No.5, she may have felt comfortable her services would not be required after South Africa posted a target of just 103.

She even dozed off in the dressing room; only to be woken by an alarmed Alyssa Healy, bringing the news that wickets were tumbling, fast, and she needed to pad up.

The stricken national captain walked to the middle with her team 3-9 and promptly blasted 30 not out from 19 deliveries – 20 of those runs coming from boundaries, with Lanning driven by a desire to avoid running and to return to the comfort of the dressing room as quickly as possible – to seal victory for the Australians.

The memory of that performance remained strong in the mind of Australian bowler Megan Schutt in the lead-up to this event, when asked to nominate a 'clutch' teammate who performs when it matters most.

"Meg is just a pressure performer," Schutt said.

"The way she's come out and played in some innings, I remember watching her when she was so sick in India, coming out and winning us the game against South Africa when we were in a terrible position.

"It just seems to be the real pressure moments that she stands up and shows her leadership as well."

Just last month, in a warm-up game in Adelaide, the Proteas had reduced Australia to 4-35, only for Lanning to join forces with deputy Rachael Haynes to turn the match firmly back in the hosts' favour, scoring 47 in what was ultimately a four-wicket win.

It remains to be seen whether Lanning will even be given a chance to bat in her team's semi-final against South Africa on Thursday, with heavy rain forecast through the afternoon and evening.

A washout would see the Proteas advance to the final as the higher-ranked qualifier, but Lanning insisted she was only focusing on the outcomes she could control on match eve.

She also insisted her team's unbeaten record against South Africa was not a reason to take their lower-ranked rivals lightly.

"Semi-finals are extremely hard to win at World Cups. It's the four best teams in the tournament and there are no inches given by any team," she said.

"We are extremely excited about that opportunity to come up against South Africa, who have played really well through the tournament."

Most runs in T20 World Cup knockout matches

Meg Lanning (Australia): Inns: 8 | Runs: 283 | HS: 55 | Ave 40.42

Charlotte Edwards (England): Inns: 7 | Runs: 175 | HS: 36 | Ave 25

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies): Inns: 6 | Runs: 167 | HS: 59 | Ave 27.83

Alyssa Healy (Australia): Inns: 8 | Runs: 163 | HS: 46 | Ave 23.28

Sarah Taylor (England): Inns: 7 | Runs: 152 | HS: 44* | Ave 30.40

