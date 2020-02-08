CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series
Lanning set to return as Aussies fine tune for Cup run
The Australia captain returns to action for today's T20 Tri-Series showdown with India at Junction Oval as World Cup preparations continue
Laura Jolly
8 February 2020, 10:18 AM AEST
Australia captain Meg Lanning has returned to the starting XI against India today, but while coach Matthew Mott made three changes to the playing group, do not expect the hosts to reveal all of their cards ahead of the World Cup.
LIVE COVERAGE: Australia v India
Lanning missed last Sunday's CommBank T20I Tri-Series clash against England as a precautionary measure after aggravating her back in the previous day's game against India but took part in both of Australia's training sessions at Junction Oval this week.
She was included for today's match, with Australia put in to bat first after losing the toss, while allrounder Sophie Molineux, who has not played since last July's Ashes in England, is also came into the Australian XI after recovering from a hip flexor return, as well as Delissa Kimmince.
Spin-bowling allrounder Molineux missed series against West Indies and Sri Lanka last year as she recuperated from shoulder surgery, before taking time away from the game during the Rebel WBBL season to focus on her mental health.
Another Australian managing an ailment, Erin Burns, did not appear after a couple of setbacks in her recovery from the arthroscopic knee surgery she underwent last month to remove a troublesome bone fragment – although Mott does not relieve the allrounder is too far from a return.
"Good for the gram" 😂 The iconic trio of Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham with the latest from Melbourne! #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/nNK2XAjcFO— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 7, 2020
"Two of the three will be fit," Mott said. "Burnsy is still a bit up in the air at the moment, she's had a few little niggles along the way which was expected, when you take something out of someone's knee it's going to take time.
"She's such an important player for us, so we want her to be right. "
Australia made two changes between matches last weekend and Mott tipped that trend to continue as his side tests different approaches ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in Sydney on February 21.
Molineux's inclusion on Saturday means Burns is the only squad members yet to get a run, three matches into the tri-series.
"We're looking at this squad like anyone could play at any time and we genuinely thought the changes we made (last Sunday) didn't lessen our team at all," Mott said.
"We'll be chopping and changing slightly and a lot of that will be based on the match-ups we want to do as well.
"We won't show all our hands in these particular games, we'll keep a few things up our sleeve.
"Every game you play against the opposition is a chance to see their game plan, see their patterns and make sure we're adapting accordingly.
"We're out there to try and beat them first and foremost, but also learn as much as we can while we do it."
Australia can seal their spot in the tri-series final with victory over India, who suffered a four-wicket defeat to England at Junction Oval on Friday.
After mixed results in Canberra, Mott is predicting a slicker all-round display in Melbourne.
"We learnt a hell of a lot over that weekend," he said.
"We've had some really good chats over the last couple of days … so expect a much more polished performance this weekend."
CommBank T20I tri-series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
First T20I: India beat England by five wickets
Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over
Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval
Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval
Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India
Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England
Final: February 12, Junction Oval
* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG
March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network