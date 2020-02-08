Lanning set to return as Aussies fine tune for Cup run

Meg Lanning and the importance of being a role model

Australia captain Meg Lanning has returned to the starting XI against India today, but while coach Matthew Mott made three changes to the playing group, do not expect the hosts to reveal all of their cards ahead of the World Cup.

Lanning missed last Sunday's CommBank T20I Tri-Series clash against England as a precautionary measure after aggravating her back in the previous day's game against India but took part in both of Australia's training sessions at Junction Oval this week.

She was included for today's match, with Australia put in to bat first after losing the toss, while allrounder Sophie Molineux, who has not played since last July's Ashes in England, is also came into the Australian XI after recovering from a hip flexor return, as well as Delissa Kimmince.

Spin-bowling allrounder Molineux missed series against West Indies and Sri Lanka last year as she recuperated from shoulder surgery, before taking time away from the game during the Rebel WBBL season to focus on her mental health.

Another Australian managing an ailment, Erin Burns, did not appear after a couple of setbacks in her recovery from the arthroscopic knee surgery she underwent last month to remove a troublesome bone fragment – although Mott does not relieve the allrounder is too far from a return.

"Two of the three will be fit," Mott said. "Burnsy is still a bit up in the air at the moment, she's had a few little niggles along the way which was expected, when you take something out of someone's knee it's going to take time.

"She's such an important player for us, so we want her to be right. "

Australia made two changes between matches last weekend and Mott tipped that trend to continue as his side tests different approaches ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in Sydney on February 21.

Molineux's inclusion on Saturday means Burns is the only squad members yet to get a run, three matches into the tri-series.

"We're looking at this squad like anyone could play at any time and we genuinely thought the changes we made (last Sunday) didn't lessen our team at all," Mott said.

"We'll be chopping and changing slightly and a lot of that will be based on the match-ups we want to do as well.

"We won't show all our hands in these particular games, we'll keep a few things up our sleeve.

"Every game you play against the opposition is a chance to see their game plan, see their patterns and make sure we're adapting accordingly.

"We're out there to try and beat them first and foremost, but also learn as much as we can while we do it."

Australia can seal their spot in the tri-series final with victory over India, who suffered a four-wicket defeat to England at Junction Oval on Friday.

After mixed results in Canberra, Mott is predicting a slicker all-round display in Melbourne.

"We learnt a hell of a lot over that weekend," he said.

"We've had some really good chats over the last couple of days … so expect a much more polished performance this weekend."

