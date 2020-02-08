CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Lanning set to return as Aussies fine tune for Cup run

The Australia captain returns to action for today's T20 Tri-Series showdown with India at Junction Oval as World Cup preparations continue

Laura Jolly

8 February 2020, 10:18 AM AEST

