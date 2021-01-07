On this day: Lanning becomes Australia's youngest centurion

Meg Lanning casts her mind back to January 7, 2011 - the day she became the youngest Australian, female or male, to score an international century

Laura Jolly

7 January 2021, 03:58 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo