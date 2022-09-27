Stars confirm Lanning's absence for WBBL|08

Melbourne Stars will be gunning for their first-ever WBBL title without the services of superstar batter Meg Lanning, as the Australia captain continues her indefinite leave from the game.

After leading the national side to Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham, Lanning last month announced she was stepping away from cricket.

"After a busy couple of years, I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," she said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

It leaves the Stars without their biggest name and most reliable performer; in 54 WBBL matches across four seasons, she has piled on 1,805 runs at an average of 41.97, with 18 fifties.

Lanning was also Player of the Tournament in the inaugural WBBL in 2015-16 and has twice been the competition's leading run-scorer.

The news of the 30-year-old's continued leave came via a brief statement from the Stars.

"Melbourne Stars Captain Meg Lanning will continue her indefinite break from cricket and will not play in WBBL|08," the statement read.

"The club respects her decision and asks that her privacy continue to be respected."

Melbourne's overseas recruitment of three top-order players in Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues and English pair Alice Capsey and Lauren Winfield-Hill will bolster that department in the absence of Lanning, while Aussie rep Annabel Sutherland will take on an increased responsibility with the bat.

Melbourne Stars current WBBL|08 squad: Alice Capsey (ENG), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Jemimah Rodrigues (IND), Annabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield-Hill (ENG)

