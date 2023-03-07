Champion skipper Lanning re-signs with Stars

Australia’s most successful captain ever will remain in green for at least three more seasons after signing on with her home club until the end of WBBL|11

Riley Alexander

7 March 2023, 09:00 AM AEST

@Ralexander2002

