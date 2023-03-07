Champion skipper Lanning re-signs with Stars

Fresh off becoming the most successful captain in international cricket history, Meg Lanning has re-signed with the Melbourne Stars until the end of the Weber WBBL|11 season.

The Australia skipper, who last month helped the Aussies secure yet another T20 World Cup title to help her become the most prolific captain in ICC tournaments with five, did not play in WBBL|08 due to personal reasons.

But upon returning to the game in January and steering Australia's women to a sixth title overall under her leadership, the Stars announced Lanning would be back in green for a further three years.

The 30-year-old made her debut for the Stars in the inaugural season of the women's Big Bash and skippered them in their first two campaigns, before crossing over to the Perth Scorchers.

She then returned to Melbourne for WBBL|06 and is now the club's all-time leading run scorer with 1,805 at an average of 34.

Despite having conquered the international stage, Lanning and the Stars are yet to lift a WBBL trophy, and the right-hander said that was a major reason behind her decision to recommit to the club.

"I've been lucky enough to enjoy a lot of team success in my career but I haven't enjoyed the ultimate success in the WBBL yet so that is a huge motivating factor for me," Lanning said.

"Despite not making finals last year, to see this young, exciting group grow as the tournament wore on was excellent to see.

"This team has huge potential, and I can't wait for WBBL|09 to roll around."

Lanning returns in gold with superb 67

After missing the top four for a second straight season, Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch was thrilled to secure the signature of one of cricket's most revered figures to push the club back into finals contention.

"We are so happy to welcome Meg back for WBBL|09 and it's a great show of faith that she's committed to the club until the end of WBBL|11,” he said.

"Meg is one of the most recognisable cricketers of her generation and our young squad will greatly benefit from her knowledge and experience.

"Her leadership qualities are second to none and I'm sure all our members and fans can't wait to see her in green again."

She's back! Lanning smashes half century as batting form returns

Lanning has also been named captain of the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League which began on Sunday.

After being picked up by the Capitals for $193k AUD in last month's draft, Lanning's side kicked off their campaign with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore with the Victorian starring with 72 off 43 balls.

QUICK SINGLE Lanning makes dominant WPL start as Delhi captain

Delhi has eight regular season games – playing each of the four other teams twice - before the competition culminates with the final on March 27.