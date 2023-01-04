WNCL 2022-23

Lanning named for Vics comeback match

Aussie skipper and leg-spinner Georgie Wareham both making eagerly awaited returns in WNCL clash against New South Wales

cricket.com.au

4 January 2023, 10:06 AM AEST

