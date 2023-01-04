Lanning named for Vics comeback match

Meg Lanning will make her return to professional cricket when Victoria take on New South Wales in the Women's National Cricket League on Thursday.

National captain Lanning opted to take some time out from the sport following the Commonwealth Games last August, but last month announced her return, and she will play two matches for the Vics before again leading Australia's all-conquering ODI side against Pakistan in a three-match series from January 16.

Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham will also make her return after a much longer hiatus, with a serious knee injury having sidelined her since October 2021, while Aussie reps Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth have also been named in the squad.

Victoria squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

In the absence of Sophie Molineux, who suffered an ACL tear in the first half of the summer, Nicole Faltum will captain Victoria, who will also be without teen starlets Rhys Mckenna and Ella Hayward – both are unavailable after being selected in Australia's U19s World Cup squad which will begin in South Africa on January 14.

"It's going to be fantastic to have both Meg and Georgia back on the field for Victoria, especially against NSW in a match that will have a so much international experience," said Cricket Victoria's Head of Female Cricket, Sharelle McMahon.

"We've seen first-hand how hard Georgia has worked in her rehabilitation, so to see her back on the field is a great reward.

"It's always exciting to have our Australian players represent Victoria, we're fortunate to have them around the group for these matches as they prepare to take on Pakistan."

For the Blues, young gun Phoebe Litchfield will be available after debuting for Australia in India last month, though superstar pair Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy are unavailable.

Elsewhere in the competition, Queensland host Tasmania today at Allan Border Field, with the Fire resting Aussie stars Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris, and the Tigers welcoming back Nicola Carey and Heather Graham.

Later today, Western Australia and South Australia will square off in Perth, with both sides opting to rest their national representatives.