Lanning ruled out of Ashes, Healy to lead Aussies

Australia captain Meg Lanning won't take part in next month's Ashes tour in England due to medical reasons, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced today.

Lanning has been ruled out on the advice of CA's medical staff due to an issue which requires management from home with Alyssa Healy to captain the side in her absence, while Tahlia McGrath has been installed as vice-captain.

Lanning won't be directly replaced in the squad but with Australia A also touring the UK in June and July, players will be called on from the 'A' squad as required.

It will be Lanning's second significant absence from the game in the past 12 months after she took a six-month break from the game for personal reasons only days after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

On her return to the game, Lanning led Australia to victory at the T20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India.

It looms as a huge loss for Australia, who under Lanning's leadership have held the Ashes trophy since 2015, although Lanning missed the entirety of the 2017-18 series on home soil with a shoulder injury.

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes," CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) Shawn Flegler said.

"It’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.

“We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time.”

No timeframe has been placed on Lanning's return.

The women's Ashes begins on June 22 with the sole Test match against England in Nottingham.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)