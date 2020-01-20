Lanning reunites with superfan Tegan in club cricket clash

Four years ago, Meg Lanning paid a surprise visit to the primary school of one of her biggest fans, Tegan Rule.

On Sunday, in vastly different circumstances, Lanning and Rule reunited for the first time since the Australia captain was at North Ringwood Primary School in 2016, with the two playing against each other in Victorian Premier Cricket.

Fan's reaction to Lanning's surprise visit

In a rare twist of fate Rule was named in the Ringwood first XI on a weekend when Lanning, who is seldom available to play club cricket due to the demands of her international schedule, was fronting up for Box Hill.

Rule, who penned a letter to Lanning after reading her books as a primary school student, was treated to an up-close viewing of the superstar batter in action over the weekend.

Lanning struck an unbeaten 67 from 44 balls in a match that was eventually abandoned due to rain.

Elsewhere around the country, a number of players recently named in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad returned to their clubs for the round of Premier Cricket.

Teenager Annabel Sutherland, who earned a surprise call-up to the Australian squad last week, starred for Prahran in scoring 51 with the bat before taking 3-7 from her five overs.

Also in Victoria, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham helped Essendon Maribyrnong Park Bombers to victory against Carlton-Brunswick with 2-18 from her 10 overs.

New South Wales duo Alyssa Healy (77 off 52) and Rachael Haynes (38 off 36) opened the batting for Sydney Cricket Club, the two combining for a 112-run partnership to seal a convincing win over Gordon.

Australia’s players will now shift their focus to this week’s round of the Women’s National Cricket League, with matches set to take place in Hobart, Canberra and Perth on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches start at 2.10pm AEDT with broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network