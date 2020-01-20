WNCL 2019-20

Lanning reunites with superfan Tegan in club cricket clash

Meg Lanning stumbled across a familiar face as a host of Australia players returned to club cricket over the weekend

Emily Collin

20 January 2020, 10:57 AM AEST

