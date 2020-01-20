WNCL 2019-20
Lanning reunites with superfan Tegan in club cricket clash
Meg Lanning stumbled across a familiar face as a host of Australia players returned to club cricket over the weekend
Emily Collin
20 January 2020, 10:57 AM AEST
Four years ago, Meg Lanning paid a surprise visit to the primary school of one of her biggest fans, Tegan Rule.
On Sunday, in vastly different circumstances, Lanning and Rule reunited for the first time since the Australia captain was at North Ringwood Primary School in 2016, with the two playing against each other in Victorian Premier Cricket.
In a rare twist of fate Rule was named in the Ringwood first XI on a weekend when Lanning, who is seldom available to play club cricket due to the demands of her international schedule, was fronting up for Box Hill.
Rule, who penned a letter to Lanning after reading her books as a primary school student, was treated to an up-close viewing of the superstar batter in action over the weekend.
Elsewhere around the country, a number of players recently named in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad returned to their clubs for the round of Premier Cricket.
Teenager Annabel Sutherland, who earned a surprise call-up to the Australian squad last week, starred for Prahran in scoring 51 with the bat before taking 3-7 from her five overs.
Welcome to the 🇦🇺 family, Belsy! Love the secret handshake when the 18-year-old tells her coach she's in the #T20WorldCup squad 🙌 #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/7x0WaBztO1— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 16, 2020
Also in Victoria, leg-spinner Georgia Wareham helped Essendon Maribyrnong Park Bombers to victory against Carlton-Brunswick with 2-18 from her 10 overs.
New South Wales duo Alyssa Healy (77 off 52) and Rachael Haynes (38 off 36) opened the batting for Sydney Cricket Club, the two combining for a 112-run partnership to seal a convincing win over Gordon.
Australia’s players will now shift their focus to this week’s round of the Women’s National Cricket League, with matches set to take place in Hobart, Canberra and Perth on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
CommBank T20I tri-series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval
Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval
Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval
Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval
Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India
Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England
Final: February 12, Junction Oval
* All matches start at 2.10pm AEDT with broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG
March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network