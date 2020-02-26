Aussies welcome scrutiny of World Cup spotlight

Australia captain Meg Lanning "absolutely" welcomes the unprecedented scrutiny her team is facing while hosting the T20 World Cup.

The top-ranked defending champions’ campaign was in serious strife just days into the tournament after a shock opening loss to India and having to dig deep for victory against Sri Lanka, fighting back from 3-10 to edge to victory with three balls to spare.

Lanning's troops will host Bangladesh in Canberra on Thursday in another must-win clash to keep their dream alive of playing in the final at a potentially sold-out MCG.

While theoretically Australia could lose two matches and still advance, a slip up against the Tigresses would leave the hosts relying on other results – namely, on either India or New Zealand suffering a major upset – and still needing to secure their own victory over the White Ferns in order to progress to the knockout stage.

But Lanning is backing her squad to handle the expectations of a nation and deliver victory against ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who have not won a World Cup match since the 2014 edition.

"There's no doubt there's pressure around, there's pressure on everyone and obviously when you don't get off to an ideal start that gets talked about," Lanning said.

"It was great we were able to grind out a win the other night.

"Hopefully that win is a bit of a kickstarter and gives us a little momentum.

"Every game is a must win. In the past and we saw it the other night, this group has really embraced the pressure and played well in big moments.

"Heading into this World Cup we knew there was going to be pressure. It's nothing we weren't expecting and we've played well in the past when we're under the pump."

The first-up defeat and scratchy display means the spotlight on Australia’s performances have intensified, with unprecedented focus placed on individual performances, selector and tactical decisions.

It comes after a golden run which saw Australia lose just five of 31 T20Is in the two years prior to the start of the tournament – a period in which the professionalism of the women’s game in Australia, both at international and domestic level, has gone from strength to strength.

Lanning said the scrutiny Australia had faced over the past week just proved how much has been achieved.

"People want us to do well and I think it's a great sign," she said.

"Obviously you'd much prefer to be playing excellent cricket and everything going your way but that's the reality, it doesn't just happen in World Cups and you've got to be able to fight your way through difficult periods.

"All we've talked about over the last two days is playing Bangladesh and how we could improve."

One area of intense focus as been Australia’s ‘floating’ batting order, which has seen Lanning’s side shuffle batters depending on the game situation, while also prioritising left-right combinations.

It has meant Ellyse Perry has come in at six and seven in the opening games, but Lanning backed the superstar allrounder to have a big impact on the rest of the tournament.

"The top six batters all could open the batting realistically and it just genuinely comes down to the matchups on the day and the game situations," Lanning said.

"Ellyse is a world-class player and no doubt she'll get her chance at some point but we've just got to be really flexible and whatever the team needs we're going to do."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network