ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Aussies welcome scrutiny of World Cup spotlight

Playing the dual role of hosts and tournament favourites, Australia's women's team are in the spotlight like never before - and they love it

Laura Jolly in Canberra

26 February 2020, 06:44 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo