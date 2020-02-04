CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Lanning dives into unorthodox remedy for back complaint

Australia skipper makes an unusual dash for backyard swimming pool as kind Canberra couple come to the rescue

Laura Jolly

4 February 2020, 10:55 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo