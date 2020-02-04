Lanning dives into unorthodox remedy for back complaint

On Saturday night in Canberra, Australian captain Meg Lanning found herself in a bind.

She had aggravated her troublesome back performing an awkward dive in the field during Saturday's opening CommBank T20I Tri-Series match against England, forcing her to sit on the sidelines as her team lost a thrilling super over.

And when Lanning's back flares up, she has one non-negotiable course of action: finding the nearest pool for a swim.

However, there was one major problem confronting the star batter – it was Saturday night and all the public pools in Canberra were closed.

Fortunately for Lanning, an employee at the team's hotel heard of the Australian captain's plight and came to the rescue with a creative solution.

"A nice lady at the reception of our hotel said they had a pool at her parent's house, five minutes from the hotel," Lanning said at the MCG on Tuesday morning.

"So our physio Kate and I went to a random's house to use their pool on a Saturday night.

"I was very embarrassed, I couldn't believe it was actually happening.

"But they were lovely, they welcomed us and made it really easy and I'm very thankful they let me use it."

On Sunday, her newfound friends were in the crowd at Manuka Oval as Australia bounced back to claim a four-wicket win over India.

Despite her aquatic efforts, Lanning was unavailable for the match – more a precautionary move, given the hectic schedule that awaits her team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning February 21.

Worryingly, it is the third time since October 2018 Lanning has missed an international game because of her back.

"It's just something that pops its head up every now and again out of nowhere, really," she explained.

"I'm struggling to work out how it happened at the weekend, it's very frustrating, there's no real warning, it just pops up.

"But it settles down quickly which is a good thing.

"I spend plenty of time in the pool, I get the nickname Susie O'Neill a bit because I become a swimmer when I have a sore back, which I don't usually do."

Lanning is confident of returning to the Australian XI for this weekend's second round of matches at Melbourne's Junction Oval, where all three teams will continue their World Cup preparations.

"It's going well, it's had a couple of days to settle down," she said.

"We'll get back into training at the back end of the week, hopefully all goes well and I should be right for the weekend."

Australia, England and India all head into the second round of tri-series matches, starting with the neutral game on Friday, level on two points apiece.

Lanning admitted her team's first international matches since October had been somewhat patchy at times, but she expects Australia to be better for the run as they look to secure a spot in the tri-series final.

"It felt like we were a little rusty, we played some good cricket certainly but we didn't have that consistency over the whole game we strive for," she said.

"But we haven't played a lot of cricket together the last few months, so there's always that teething period.

"We're really confident with how we're tracking, we're playing two very good teams as well so it's high-quality cricket."

The T20 World Cup trophy, which was been touring Australia, arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – the venue for the tournament final on March 8 – on Tuesday morning.

The world No.1 ranked Australians are reluctant to buy into the pressure of the accompanying #FillTheG campaign for the final, but after months of talk, Lanning is simply keen to get the cricket started.

"I'm glad the cricket is coming very quickly now … we want to get out there and play," she said.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to have a moment in time and look at it as a game-changing moment.

"Hopefully there is 90,000 people here on March 8, no matter who is playing. Hopefully people are coming to support the game and the quality of cricket as well."

