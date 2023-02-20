Aussies clicking nicely as Schutt eyes Newlands pitch

'Our cricket is clicking in all three facets': Schutt

Megan Schutt says it is all starting to come together for Australia, as they turn their attention to the next stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Aussie squad touched down in Cape Town on Sunday after wrapping up an unbeaten group stage with Saturday's six-wicket win over hosts South Africa in Gqeberha.

It is the first time since 2010 Australia have advanced through the group stage of a T20 World Cup without dropping a match; in 2012 they went down to England, in 2014 and 2016 there were group losses to New Zealand, while in 2018 and 2020 they were upset by India.

Their campaign has not been without blemish – they suffered a surprise warm-up loss to Ireland in Stellenbosch days out from the start of the tournament – but Schutt said the winning run is a confidence builder for Australia heading into the semi-finals.

"Going through the rounds undefeated is really cool, it's something we've not done in a little while in a T20 World Cup," Schutt told cricket.com.au in Gqeberha on Sunday.

"I think our cricket is finally starting to click a little bit in all three facets so that's pretty nice heading into the semis."

Unbeaten England, who have one group game left to play, joined Australia as the second team to qualify on Sunday afternoon, when Pakistan's three-run loss to West Indies ruled them out.

Australia's hectic group stage saw them play all four games in the space of eight days, leaving them with a few days to cool their heels in Cape Town while they wait to find out who they will play in Thursday's first semi-final.

If results fall as expected, that will be India, but the match-ups will not be confirmed until after the final two group games on Tuesday.

Schutt was relishing the idea of another showdown with Harmanpreet Kaur's team, following December's entertaining five-game series in Mumbai, which Australia claimed 4-1.

"It's probably a good thing if we come up against India because we played them not that long ago," Schutt said.

"I feel like both teams know each other inside out and have had some really good competition recently.

"It will be a cracking semi if that's the case, we don't really know who we're playing, it's not locked in just yet, but I think it'd be an amazing game."

Schutt stood as the tournament's leading wicket taker on Sunday night with eight scalps at 9.75 and an economy rate of 5.57.

But the experienced right-armer said she still had some adjustments she was hoping to make to her own game heading into the semi-finals.

"I'm not 100 per cent sold that they're coming out good, but I feel like my second overs are coming out well, outside of the Powerplay," she said.

"There's just a few lengths I probably need to work on in the Powerplay.

"But I feel my change-ups are coming out (well) and hopefully there's a little bit of grip in the deck at Newlands.

"Some days it has been swinging, it's been a little bit inconsistent which is kind of a struggle, you don't know really where to start the ball.

"For me, if I start wide and it doesn't swing, I'm getting punished, so (I've bowled) a few wides down the leg side, but I'd rather that.

"The conditions have been a little bit different, the pitches have been not as favourable as I'd thought they'd be, but at the same time, there's been a little bit of juice for some change-ups, which has been good."

Australia were not pushed too far out of first gear across the group stage, crushing New Zealand by 97 runs before completing eight- and 10-wicket wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

But they were forced to dig in after South Africa made a promising start with the bat on Saturday, restricting the Proteas to 6-124, and were 3-40 in reply before Tahlia McGrath's half-century saw them home.

"Our middle-order got tested yesterday against a really top-class bowling attack, so that's pretty good coming into the semis," Schutt said.

"There's some games that we've kind of cruised through, there's no doubt about that.

"But that's what we train hard for … we have hella practice matches and put lots of pressure on ourselves personally in each game.

"I think the fact we haven't had an absolute test isn't really too much of a concern, we know we can hold ourselves in good stead when we come to the competition."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v Group 2 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Group 2 winner v Group 1 runner-up, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)