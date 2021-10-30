Baby steps: New-mum Schutt set for Strikers return

Motherhood and the 'heck of a journey' she and her new family have navigated over the past few months have handed Megan Schutt several revelations.
The most important of those is that she never needed to worry that she would not be a natural mother.
The second is just how much she has missed cricket.
The Adelaide Strikers spearhead was reunited with her teammates this week, ahead of their weekend Weber WBBL double-header in Perth.
It is the first time she has been on the road away from wife Jess – and their newborn daughter Rylee – since their firstborn's premature arrival into the world at just under 29 weeks in mid-August.
"She's technically not even meant to be born for another five days, had she been full term," Schutt told reporters on Friday, reflecting on those early weeks when their "little miracle" was being cared for in the neonatal intensive unit of their Adelaide hospital.
"It's been a heck of a journey, so many ups and downs, and it's been super unique.
"That's been the crazy part of it, the people we feel the most connected to are the people in the NICU at the hospital, who've gone through the same thing.
"I wouldn't change it now, she's the most perfect little healthy bubba.
"But we're happy that we're coming to a different journey now."
As of Sunday, the 24th October, this lamb chop was officially discharged! 🙌🏼🥳❤️ 53 days in hospital and 16 days on the N.E.D (early discharge) program - you've had to battle from the start, but gosh you're a warrior. 790grams to 2.8kg, girl can eat. We're the proudest parents 💕 pic.twitter.com/sq0RmIwtqT— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) October 25, 2021
The Schutts had expected their daughter to arrive in the first week of November, but at 24 weeks pregnant the couple were told complications meant she could arrive at any time.
Schutt informed the national selectors she would be unavailable for the multi-format series against India in September, and for five weeks the couple were on edge, wondering how far into the pregnancy they would get.
Rylee was born via emergency caesarean in mid-August, at 28 weeks and six days and weighing just 858 grams.
"It's been a strange journey … it's been eye-opening," Schutt said.
"I was honestly quite scared of motherhood and it's come naturally to me, so that's been a really nice surprise.
Little miss came home yesterday 😍 4 weeks ahead of schedule, weighing a whopping 2.4kg 💁🏼♀️ welcome home! Side note - anyone looking for a small baby? Disclaimer: Grunts 24/7, doesn't sleep and poops like a machine 💩 pic.twitter.com/FZHFo35i16— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) October 9, 2021
"And missing cricket was also something new to me, watching that has been really frustrating.
"But I knew I'd made the right decision to stay home and look after Rylee, it's been really fulfilling.
"At the same time, I'm so happy to be back playing cricket, but I was so happy to be at home with those two."
Rylee hit 2kg in late September and in the second week of October, she was discharged allowing her proud mums to bring her home four weeks ahead of schedule.
"It's wonderful," Schutt continued. "I'm extremely sleep deprived ... but it's so worth it.
"Leaving her every night in hospital was really, really hard for the first few weeks and then we started being okay with it ... but now that she's home, leaving her even now to come to Perth is a bit strange.
"I'm not sure how I'm going to feel, maybe I'll set my alarm for every three hours, so it feels like I'm at home. But it's beautiful, it's wonderful to have her home."
This weekend is a jump into a deep end on several levels; being away from her daughter for the first time, and playing her first professional match since Australia's final ODI against New Zealand in April.
But Schutt has three premier cricket matches under her belt and is taking the thought of back-to-back games at Lilac Hill in her stride.
"I'm just winging it," Schutt laughed. "I've played cricket for long enough that I'm just going to get back into the swing of things.
"I'm just hoping that natural gut takes over and what I've been doing for the last eight years professionally of my life will kick in and I'm just going to enjoy it.
"Just be able to get out there and play cricket again is going to be really exciting.
"There's a few new faces in the team and seeing how the girls have been going, (that's also) just really exciting.
"And (to see) some of the girls that I've not seen in so long, especially with border closures was really exciting - some of these people have been my best friends for a very long time."
Hat-trick! Brown destroys the Heat in Launceston
Schutt joins one of the competition's most exciting bowling attacks, with fellow pace bowlers Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath, and spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington, Dane van Niekerk, Maddie Penna and Jemma Barsby.
Her return is set to cause selection headaches after Adelaide's convincing start to the season but Schutt is excited to join the Strikers' pursuit of an inaugural WBBL title.
"We have a lot of depth with both bat and ball, I look at our list and kind of feel rude at the thought of me coming in, because someone has to come out who probably doesn't deserve it," Schutt said.
"We've shown consistency with the ball, we've always been strong with that but now we're showing our firepower with the bat.
"The inclusion of people like Dane van Niekerk, and Laura Wolvaardt taking the game on harder and earlier, and Tahlia McGrath being in the form of her life, I just think it's one hell of a line-up."
cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.
It is the first time she has been on the road away from wife Jess – and their newborn daughter Rylee – since their firstborn's premature arrival into the world at just under 29 weeks in mid-August.
"She's technically not even meant to be born for another five days, had she been full term," Schutt told reporters on Friday, reflecting on those early weeks when their "little miracle" was being cared for in the neonatal intensive unit of their Adelaide hospital.
"It's been a heck of a journey, so many ups and downs, and it's been super unique.
"That's been the crazy part of it, the people we feel the most connected to are the people in the NICU at the hospital, who've gone through the same thing.
"I wouldn't change it now, she's the most perfect little healthy bubba.
"But we're happy that we're coming to a different journey now."
The Schutts had expected their daughter to arrive in the first week of November, but at 24 weeks pregnant the couple were told complications meant she could arrive at any time.
Schutt informed the national selectors she would be unavailable for the multi-format series against India in September, and for five weeks the couple were on edge, wondering how far into the pregnancy they would get.
Rylee was born via emergency caesarean in mid-August, at 28 weeks and six days and weighing just 858 grams.
"It's been a strange journey … it's been eye-opening," Schutt said.
"I was honestly quite scared of motherhood and it's come naturally to me, so that's been a really nice surprise.
"And missing cricket was also something new to me, watching that has been really frustrating.
"But I knew I'd made the right decision to stay home and look after Rylee, it's been really fulfilling.
"At the same time, I'm so happy to be back playing cricket, but I was so happy to be at home with those two."
Rylee hit 2kg in late September and in the second week of October, she was discharged allowing her proud mums to bring her home four weeks ahead of schedule.
"It's wonderful," Schutt continued. "I'm extremely sleep deprived ... but it's so worth it.
"Leaving her every night in hospital was really, really hard for the first few weeks and then we started being okay with it ... but now that she's home, leaving her even now to come to Perth is a bit strange.
"I'm not sure how I'm going to feel, maybe I'll set my alarm for every three hours, so it feels like I'm at home. But it's beautiful, it's wonderful to have her home."
This weekend is a jump into a deep end on several levels; being away from her daughter for the first time, and playing her first professional match since Australia's final ODI against New Zealand in April.
But Schutt has three premier cricket matches under her belt and is taking the thought of back-to-back games at Lilac Hill in her stride.
"I'm just winging it," Schutt laughed. "I've played cricket for long enough that I'm just going to get back into the swing of things.
"I'm just hoping that natural gut takes over and what I've been doing for the last eight years professionally of my life will kick in and I'm just going to enjoy it.
"Just be able to get out there and play cricket again is going to be really exciting.
"There's a few new faces in the team and seeing how the girls have been going, (that's also) just really exciting.
"And (to see) some of the girls that I've not seen in so long, especially with border closures was really exciting - some of these people have been my best friends for a very long time."
Schutt joins one of the competition's most exciting bowling attacks, with fellow pace bowlers Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath, and spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington, Dane van Niekerk, Maddie Penna and Jemma Barsby.
Her return is set to cause selection headaches after Adelaide's convincing start to the season but Schutt is excited to join the Strikers' pursuit of an inaugural WBBL title.
"We have a lot of depth with both bat and ball, I look at our list and kind of feel rude at the thought of me coming in, because someone has to come out who probably doesn't deserve it," Schutt said.
"We've shown consistency with the ball, we've always been strong with that but now we're showing our firepower with the bat.
"The inclusion of people like Dane van Niekerk, and Laura Wolvaardt taking the game on harder and earlier, and Tahlia McGrath being in the form of her life, I just think it's one hell of a line-up."