Baby steps: New-mum Schutt set for Strikers return

It is the first time she has been on the road away from wife Jess – and their newborn daughter Rylee – since their firstborn's premature arrival into the world at just under 29 weeks in mid-August.

"She's technically not even meant to be born for another five days, had she been full term," Schutt told reporters on Friday, reflecting on those early weeks when their "little miracle" was being cared for in the neonatal intensive unit of their Adelaide hospital.

"It's been a heck of a journey, so many ups and downs, and it's been super unique.

"That's been the crazy part of it, the people we feel the most connected to are the people in the NICU at the hospital, who've gone through the same thing.

"I wouldn't change it now, she's the most perfect little healthy bubba.

"But we're happy that we're coming to a different journey now."

As of Sunday, the 24th October, this lamb chop was officially discharged! 🙌🏼🥳❤️ 53 days in hospital and 16 days on the N.E.D (early discharge) program - you've had to battle from the start, but gosh you're a warrior. 790grams to 2.8kg, girl can eat. We're the proudest parents 💕 pic.twitter.com/sq0RmIwtqT October 25, 2021

The Schutts had expected their daughter to arrive in the first week of November, but at 24 weeks pregnant the couple were told complications meant she could arrive at any time.

Schutt informed the national selectors she would be unavailable for the multi-format series against India in September, and for five weeks the couple were on edge, wondering how far into the pregnancy they would get.

Rylee was born via emergency caesarean in mid-August, at 28 weeks and six days and weighing just 858 grams.

"It's been a strange journey … it's been eye-opening," Schutt said.

"I was honestly quite scared of motherhood and it's come naturally to me, so that's been a really nice surprise.