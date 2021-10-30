Weber WBBL|07

Baby steps: New-mum Schutt set for Strikers return

Aussie quick Megan Schutt returns to the Adelaide Strikers after the premature birth of baby Rylee as she learns to balance her sport as a first-time mother

Laura Jolly

30 October 2021, 12:08 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo