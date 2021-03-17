Scoop Podcast: Talking IVF and fertility with Megan Schutt
Megan Schutt opens on up her IVF journey and the importance of discussing fertility for female athletes
Cricket Network
17 March 2021, 10:37 AM AEST
Ahead of Australia's tour of New Zealand, star bowler Megan Schutt joined hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin from hotel quarantine to explain the process of reciprocal IVF which she has recently embarked on with her wife Jess, and why more conversations around fertility and conception are cropping up amongst elite female athletes.