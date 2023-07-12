Scoop Podcast: Schutt ready to rebound for 50-over leg

It's unfamiliar territory for the Australians after losing their first bilateral series since 2017 after England won the decider at Lord's, but Megan Schutt joins Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast today to affirm the champion team are fired up to win the Ashes despite the blip.

Ahead of the first ODI of the Ashes series at Bristol, Megan provides an assessment of what went wrong for the Aussies at The Oval and Lord's and why she thinks the team are well-equipped to rebound in the 50-over format. She also reflects on being the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is, and how she handles long periods spent away from her young daughter Rylee and wife Jess.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-2

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad:Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt