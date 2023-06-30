Veteran Schutt swings back into Ashes reckoning

Aussies mull big inclusions as Ashes switches to T20s

Megan Schutt is ready to impose herself on the multi-format format Ashes series after missing a third consecutive Test for Australia, as the T20I leg gets underway in Birmingham on Saturday.

Schutt was overlooked for the one-off red-ball game at Trent Bridge, which Australia took out by 89 runs on the final day to take an early four-nil lead in the seven-game series.

While her teammates were busy wearing the whites, the 30-year-old had a chance to tune up for the T20 leg of the points-based series when she turned out for Australia A in two of their three 20-over games against England A in Loughborough.

Schutt went wicketless in the second T20 but her early spell of 2-6 in the third removed stars Alice Capsey and Lauren Winfield-Hill to have the hosts in trouble, before she finished with 2-20 from four overs.

"She went really well and I think really relished the opportunity to get some matches under her belt before the T20s," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said on Thursday.

The right-armer, who has made four Test appearances since her debut in 2013, has now missed Australia's last three games in the format.

She was unavailable for the 2021 game against India on the Gold Coast following the birth of daughter Rylee, and was left out of the XI against England in Canberra in January 2022 following a bout of covid.

At Trent Bridge, Australia played two specialist quicks in Darcie Brown and Kim Garth, and had three further pace-bowling options in Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland.

Chief selector Shawn Flegler told reporters in Nottingham that Schutt's latest omission did not mean her Test career was over.

Australia will play another two Tests in the next six months, an away match against India in December before they host South Africa at the WACA Ground in February.

"India might be quite tough for her to be completely honest, we're not expecting the green seamer over there," Flegler said.

"If it had been a green seamer (at Trent Bridge) we certainly were considering her.

"The WACA's a different proposition again, we'd expect to have a little bit more pace and bounce which would help her, bowling with the Fremantle doctor, all that sort of stuff.

"So never say never again, but each Test we look at what attack will bring us 20 wickets."

More immediately, Schutt will play a critical role with the white ball across the upcoming Ashes T20Is and ODIs as Australia look to secure the four points they need to retain the trophy.

The need to make sure the 30-year-old is primed to perform in those games, which each worth two points, also weighed into selectors' Test considerations.

"You never discount 'Schutter', she's a great competitor, but she's towards the back end of her career as well and she's really important for our white-ball stuff as well, so we've got to manage her as a resource," Flegler said.

"Same with Grace Harris, we could easily play her in a Test match, but she may not get through the rest of the series, so you're weighing up all those things."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)