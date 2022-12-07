BBL|12 preview: Stars leaders to step up in Maxwell absence

It's one of the "worst phone calls" head coach David Hussey says he's received and there's no doubt the loss of Glenn Maxwell has made hopes of a return to finals even harder for the Stars.

Adam Zampa will skipper the side in the absence of Maxwell, who could miss the entire season after breaking his leg at a 50th birthday party last month.

Aussie T20 World Cup winners Zampa and Marcus Stoinis will have to shoulder the leadership burden and the Stars will be looking to Kiwi superstar Trent Boult to have a huge impact with the new ball.

The New Zealand left-arm quick will make his Big Bash debut this summer and he will definitely prove a handful under lights at the MCG.

It also presents an opportunity for young Victorian quicks Brody Couch, Sam Elliott and Cameron McClure to learn from one of the best in the world, with Couch especially looking to build on a breakout season in BBL|11 where he played all 14 games.

English wicketkeeper-batter Joe Clarke returns after an outstanding Big Bash last summer where he finished with the most half centuries in the tournament with five, while the Stars used their third selection on the BBL|12 Draft to get Hussey's former teammate at Nottinghamshire, Luke Wood, to further boost their left-arm pace stocks.

This season will also be Hussey's last in charge of the Stars after taking on the new Head of Male Cricket role at Cricket Victoria full-time.

BBL|11 result: Sixth

BBL|12 Draft picks: Trent Boult (3rd – Platinum), Joe Clarke (10th – Gold), Luke Wood (23rd – Silver)

Squad: Trent Boult (New Zealand), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Cameron McClure, Tom O'Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood (England), Adam Zampa

Ins: Trent Boult, Cameron McClure, Luke Wood

Outs: Andre Russell (Melbourne Renegades), Qais Ahmad, Syed Faridoun, Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake (Hobart Hurricanes), Haris Rauf

Possible best XI: Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

Possible best XI for first game: Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

Inside word with Stars coach David Hussey

Replacing Glenn Maxwell?

"It was probably one of the worst phone calls to receive at 5.30am on Sunday morning saying you've just lost your captain for the BBL but we'll just have to plug that hole the best way we can. We got some good leaders; (Adam) Zampa, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, we've got some good players to fill the holes.

"But Glenn's more than that, he's a leader on and off the field, he leads from the front and is arguably one of the best T20 players in the world, so it's going to be a hard one to fill."

Could Maxwell play later in the season?

"Well, according to Dr Glenn, he thinks he's going to be available for the back end of the tournament and ready to go for India in the Test series. So hopefully he's ahead of schedule and can play the back end because he's arguably in the top five best T20 players in the world so any team would be crying out for a Glenn Maxwell to play in their team.

"Glenn's still going to be a part of the season, he's still going to be part of our strategy and how we bring out our best game every time we play for the Melbourne Stars."

The offseason

"The offseason was about getting ready for the overseas player draft, which was excellent. We had to trade out to get enough money in the salary cap to get into the draft. Unfortunately, we had to lose Billy Stanlake for it but I think it's the best thing for Bill's cricket as well to be down in Tassie, he moved there for first-class cricket and to be consistent with their medical team.

"Bill's always welcome in the Stars' dressing room, he's a quality person, so it was unfortunate to lose him but we were able to secure Trent Boult because of it and Joe Clarke and Luke Wood as well."

Players to watch

"Trent Boult is probably the No.1, what a player, we were just rapt to secure him and Kiwi's usually fit in very well in any dressing room. We've struggled to take early wickets up front and hopefully Trent can sort those issues out for us.

"Joe Clark coming back again, he did very, very well for us last year and hopefully he can replicate his form and again he does really well in the dressing room too."

Breakout season

"I'm tipping Beau Webster to have probably one of the best seasons he's had. He was probably a bits and pieces player for us last year, always at the back of the innings having three or four balls to swing at. He can bowl, he can field and I think this year his output will be far greater than last year. He'll probably get a bit more opportunity at the top of the order or wherever he bats in the order.

"I'm a big believer in all T20 cricket that spin is your friend and if you bowl between eight to 10 overs of spin you generally go on to win the game of cricket. Beau's offies are quite handy but in all Shield games this year he has bowled particularly well seam up so we'll have to utilise his height and his short pitch bowling especially the big square boundaries at the MCG."

The Boult effect

"A lot of the bowling is going to be revolving around Trent and what he can bring to the table. He'll definitely take the new ball because he's probably one of the best swing bowlers going around. Hopefully, he swings it up front, takes few early wickets and then bowls in the middle and maybe one at the end.

"But not only is he going to be good on the field, he's also going to help the young Luke Wood, our young Cam McClure out who can learn from his experience and fast track their development. It's not just the on field why we signed Trent Boult, it's also off field as well.

"If you get to know Trent really well, he's very approachable and very giving with his time and knowledge, so I think both Sam (Elliott), Cam (McClure) and Liam Hatcher, they'll take a lot from just working and seeing Trent go about his business."

Title drought

"Every year you go out to win it, we just haven't cracked it yet. So the goal is to win the whole competition and that's not going to change. We've just all got to get better and improve as a squad, as a coaching staff and off field staff, we've just got to get better and improve by five to six runs with the bat, a couple of early wickets with the ball and off field just got to get everybody doing their jobs to the best of their ability."

Biggest threat

"Well, the two big teams are Perth and Sydney Sixers, they've been the most consistent teams across the board. But Hobart Hurricanes are probably the ones to watch. They play a nice brand of cricket, they're really well led by Matthew Wade and they're a good talented team and if they play to the best of their ability, they're going to be hard to stop."