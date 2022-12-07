KFC BBL|12

BBL|12 preview: Stars leaders to step up in Maxwell absence

The Stars have a new captain this season after the unfortunate loss of Glenn Maxwell with a broken leg as they hope drafting superstar quick Trent Boult will help spur a return to finals

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

7 December 2022, 02:07 PM AEST

