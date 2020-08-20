Satterthwaite returns to captain Renegades in WBBL

Melbourne Renegades have locked in their final three squad members – plus one baby – for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season, with New Zealand stars Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite re-signing alongside new recruit Erin Fazackerley.

Satterthwaite returns to the Renegades after missing WBBL|05 while pregnant with her first child with wife Tahuhu, and the pair will be bringing newborn daughter Grace along for the ride.

After an off-season baby boom, the Renegades will have three mothers in their ranks for WBBL|06, with Satterthwaite and Tahuhu joining another new mother, Jess Duffin, who gave birth to daughter Georgie in June.

Allrounder Satterthwaite, who will also return as captain this season, bolsters both the club’s batting and spin ranks, while fast bowler Tahuhu will remain the spearhead of their attack.

"It’ll be great to rejoin the team in a playing capacity this season after Jess (Duffin) did such a fantastic job leading the group last year," Satterthwaite said.

"I’ve enjoyed getting back into training in recent months and I’ve embraced the challenge of working on my game after a few sleepless nights, but it’s all good fun.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside our new coach Lachie Stevens and seeing what the team can achieve."

Satterthwaite and Tahuhu join South Africa’s Lizelle Lee as the Renegades’ three imports for WBBL|06, alongside Australia stars Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

It means English imports Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont, who played for the club last season, could be headed for new homes. Beaumont came into the squad as a replacement international after Satterthwaite announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Fazackerley has found a new home at the Renegades after three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old was a regular opening batter for the Hurricanes through the last two seasons but struggled to make a consistent impact in WBBL|05, averaging 18.69.

However, her abilities were showcased in her season-best score of 58 from just 48 deliveries, and in her 30 games for Hobart her runs came the powerful strike rate of 131.52.

A former National Performance Squad member who has represented the Governor-General’s XI, Fazackerley turned down a state contract with Tasmania earlier this year to take a break from the game.

Now, she is looking forward to making her return with the Renegades.

"Going into a new environment presents a great opportunity for me to take my game to a new level," Fazackerley said.

"The Renegades have got a lot of talent in the squad so I’m looking forward to working hard alongside them and hopefully having a successful season."

The Renegades are the first team to lock in their full 15-player squad for WBBL|06, which is scheduled to begin on October 17 and run until November 29.

Overall, they have retained 11 members of the squad that made the semi-finals last season, swapping one opener in Wyatt for another in Lee.

Claire Koski has retired, while Erica Kershaw and Anna Lanning (who was an injury replacement last season) are the other WBBL|05 squad members out of contract.

"Amy and Lea bring so much leadership and skill to the group and we’re excited about seeing what Erin can do this season," coach Lachlan Stevens said.

"There’s obviously some continued uncertainty about how the season will unfold but we’ll just focus on preparing as best we can and tackle the challenges that confront us along the way."

Renegades squad: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (SA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux (Aus), Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c) (NZ), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Georgia Wareham (Aus), Courtney Webb.