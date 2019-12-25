Renegades eager for Big Bash homecoming

Reigning KFC BBL champions Melbourne Renegades are itching to get back to their Marvel Stadium home as they chase their first win of the season.

The Renegades went down to the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets on Christmas Eve and sit 0-3 at the foot of the ladder.

Despite a solid start set up by a half-century from skipper and opener Aaron Finch, Melbourne lost 6-14 to be bowled out for 147 batting first.

"Similar to last year, we're getting a lot of starts with the bat but not kicking on. That just hurts you in this format," Renegades spinner Cameron Boyce said.

Melbourne have been on the road for all three games this summer, with their home season opener taken to Geelong, followed by fixtures at Perth and then Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

But four of their next five matches are at Marvel Stadium, where the Renegades won five from seven last season including the semi-final and final.

"It's a long tournament. We saw how last year panned out, and the top five go through now," Boyce said of the new extended finals format.

"We're still taking a lot of positives out of the games and hopefully we can head back to Marvel (Stadium) now and get some wins on the board."

Boyce conceded the Renegades' batsmen aren't turning starts into big scores.

They had a solid platform of 2-109 in the 14th over against Hobart on Tuesday but fell away and are the only side yet to register a win.

Only five Renegades made it to double figures, with Shaun Marsh (37) and the recalled Marcus Harris (20) the next best after Finch.

"We set a good platform there but it died a little bit in the end," Boyce said.

"It was ultimately not enough runs."

The Renegades host the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night.