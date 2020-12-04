KFC BBL|10

Preview: Five imports boost Gades after horror BBL|09

After finishing last in their title defence last season, the Melbourne Renegades feel more prepared this summer, their second under coach Michael Klinger

Louis Cameron

4 December 2020, 12:21 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

