Defending champs refuse to panic after back-to-back losses

The Renegades may have started their title defence under their new coach with two losses from their opening two matches, but there’s no need for any panic according to the men in red.

The KFC BBL|08 champions have endured narrow losses to the Thunder and Scorchers on the road inside of three days, but coach Michael Klinger is comfortable with where they’re at.

“This is obviously not the start we wanted, zero from two,” Klinger said after the 11-run loss in Perth.

“But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys. I think we’ve just been about 10 or 15 per cent off our best in our first two games and if we pick that up we’ll be fine.”

Scorchers outgun Gades in Marsh bros showdown

The former Scorchers opener said his side has a lot to work with after their opening displays, with half centuries to Shaun Marsh (55) and Beau Webster (67no) among the positives for the Renegades.

“It shows we’re not too far away at least,” Klinger said.

“I think last year this group won a lot of those close ones early so we just need to turn that tide a little bit.

“It’s certainly better than losing games by a lot so at least we know we’re right up there.

“We probably need to increase that 10-15 per cent and then hopefully we’ll have the wins going our way.”

Richo stars for Renegades with four-wicket haul

The Renegades got off to a flying start in pursuit of the imposing 197-run target, with explosive openers Sam Harper and Aaron Finch propelling the visitors to 0-35 after the first three.

But the regular loss of wickets halted their chase, with Mitch Marsh’s punishing 22-ball 56 not out at the end of Perth's innings proving the difference between the sides.

“I think the first 6-7 overs we were up there, we knew pretty much all along we were in line with what the Scorchers were, we just couldn’t have that finish the Scorchers did,” Klinger said.

“Mitch is a brutal striker of the ball and the Scorchers probably executed their death bowling a bit better than we did, so that was probably the difference in the game.”

The Player-of-the-Match display in a winning side saw Mitch take home bragging rights over big brother Shaun, in their first BBL match as opponents.

“(The duel) was pretty funny wasn’t it, from that first ball the crowd got involved,” Klinger said.

“I’ve never seen SOS show any emotion on the field and he had a bit of a smile there so it was good theatre.

“I think SOS batted really well tonight but it was a bit of a Marsh show with the way Mitch finished the game.”

Next up the Renegades travel to Hobart for a Christmas Eve showdown, while the Scorchers head to Adelaide to face the Strikers tomorrow.