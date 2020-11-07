Rebel WBBL|06

All heart: Renegades rebound after hitting rock bottom

A frank discussion after a humbling loss has helped change the fortunes of the team in red

Sam Ferris at Hurstville Oval

7 November 2020, 09:11 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo