All heart: Renegades rebound after hitting rock bottom

Renegades snap losing run with win over Thunder

As the Melbourne Renegades sat in the Blacktown changerooms having been thrashed by the Hobart Hurricanes, the players, coaches and staff looked around and did some soul searching.

They had just been bowled out for 81, taken just one wicket in reply and lost with 45 balls to spare.

If that wasn't bad enough, their star quick Maitlan Brown suffered a hamstring injury that would rule her out of the tournament.

The result rooted them to the bottom of the Rebel WBBL|06 table with zero wins and even less momentum.

So as the squad sat in that room together, not a lot was said but they all agreed on two things.

"We knew that's as low as we want to get," Renegades spinner Sophie Molineux told cricket.com.au at Hurstville Oval today.

"We all knew that we were keen to not sit in a changeroom like that again. It was a pretty bad feeling."

That was on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Renegades were back on the park facing the undefeated Sydney Thunder, and having been sent into bat, made just 110.

"We knew we undershot there," Molineux said. "The wicket wasn't too bad and we knew the class of their batting order and how deep it went.

"We said we needed to bowl our hearts out, show a bit of grit and leave nothing out there."

That's exactly what they did and the luck started to change.

Kiwi quick Rosemary Mair, on her 22nd birthday, picked up two wickets in the powerplay that yielded just 19 runs for the Thunder as the Renegades' spinners spun a web through the middle overs to constrict the scoring.

Rachael Haynes was run out by Georgia Wareham from the deep, Molineux removed Heather Knight and the Thunder were left needing 19 from the final over.

The win was there for the taking.

Then the first three balls of the last over by Mair were sent crashing to the rope by Lauren Smith, who had been dropped in the penultimate over.

But Mair and the Renegades held their nerve, determined not to suffer another heart-breaking loss.

"I was definitely a little nervous there towards the back end," Molineux said. "We don't make it easy on ourselves."

Elated, the Renegades left the field as one and were greeted by injured comrades Brown and White Ferns star Lea Tahuhu wearing broad smiles.

Then all together, for the first time this season, they sung the team song. Some players didn't know all the words. It did not matter. It was a happy changeroom.

"The last couple of weeks have been tough for us girls in red," said Molineux after the victory over the Thunder.

"It was a pretty bad loss (to Hobart) and everything going on around it with Maitlan hurting herself and Lea being out.

"We had a moment in the changerooms where we all looked at each other and knew it was going to go either way.

"But it's a testament to our leaders, our staff and to all the girls to be able to stick together.

"The mood and attitude throughout the whole group hasn't changed from the first day of the competition to now.

"We knew it was going to turn for us and we were really lucky it came off today."