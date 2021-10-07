Weber WBBL|07

'Changes had to be made': New-look Gades out to impress

With a new coach, new captain and three new internationals, the Renegades have revamped themselves for Weber WBBL|07

Laura Jolly

7 October 2021, 05:40 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo