No complacency despite Adelaide's second strike

Despite losing consecutive matches on the eve of their KFC BBL|09 finals campaign, stand-in skipper of the table-topping Melbourne Stars Peter Handscomb has brushed aside fears complacency is an issue for the competition front-runners.

The Stars fell 11 runs short of second-placed Adelaide Strikers' target of 162 in Wednesday night's match at Adelaide Oval, a result that followed their 21-run loss to Sydney Sixers in a rain-affected match at the SCG last Monday.

It also represents the second time the Stars – who are already assured of finishing the minor round in top position – have been defeated by the Strikers this season after the Adelaide outfit won by four runs in their previous meeting at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast last month.

But Handscomb, who deputised as skipper for Glenn Maxwell who played the match despite the death of a close friend earlier this week, does not see consecutive defeats at the back-end of such a dominant season as an issue of concern.

Nor does he believe the Stars' decision to rest a couple of key players and get game time into others on the playing list now that they're assured of finishing top has quelled any momentum built during the earlier stages of the campaign.

"I don’t think we want to change too much," Handscomb said after finishing unbeaten on 65 which included 41 from the final 16 deliveries he faced as he valiantly tried to carry his team to victory.

"Obviously you've seen a bit of a different team over the last couple of games, just with the guys having little twinges and what-not and a couple of guys being rested with workloads and all the sports science stuff.

"But our focus is on winning and taking that momentum into the finals.

"There's absolutely no complacency setting in."

The Stars last preliminary match will be against Brisbane Heat at the MCG on Saturday before they host their first final at the same venue (against the team that finishes the regular season in second place) a week later.

They expect to have pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has been rested from the past two games, available for that match against Brisbane but more will be known about the fitness of all-rounder Hilton Cartwright when he undergoes scans on his damaged hand today.

Cartwright was struck on the hand by Coulter-Nile while batting in the nets prior to the game in Adelaide, and he was a late withdrawal from the Stars squad of 13 with his place taken by the bowler who hit him.

The Stars are also awaiting news on the availability of Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf who had proved such a revelation in BBL|09 that he was drafted into Pakistan's squad ahead of their upcoming T20 international series against Bangladesh.

It is hoped Rauf will return in time for the first final, which might be against Adelaide Strikers now they have moved into second place (ahead of Sydney Sixers on superior run-rate) after their most recent win.

But even if the Stars find themselves drawn against the only team to have beaten them twice this season, Handscomb does not believe Adelaide has his side's measure.

"It's a funny game, T20 cricket," Handscomb said when asked it there was a common factor in both the Stars' defeats to the Strikers in BBL|09.

"They've played really well against us and it might be the match-ups, or we just haven’t played our best cricket against them on the day for whatever reason.

'But you can't read too much into it because it is a fickle game and you can go out there and win games from any position."

Strikers batter Jon Wells, who top-scored with an unbeaten 55 in his team's 4-162, was also reluctant to suggest that Adelaide has found a chink in the otherwise impervious Stars armour.

Wells was also the Strikers top-scorer (with 68 not out from 43 balls) in their earlier win over the Stars at the Gold Coast, but he sees the differences in personnel fielded by the competition leaders in that game and then the re-match at Adelaide four weeks later as significant.

However, the fact that Adelaide boast such as strong recent record against last year's runners-up – the Strikers have won four of their past five clashes with the Stars – gives the BBL|07 champions cause for confidence as they prepare their own finals campaign.

"Obviously they are a very good team, and they're on top of the ladder for a reason," Wells said ahead of his team's trip to Perth where they face the Scorchers on Friday.

"I think the (Stars) team we played early on in the competition was a bit of a different team to tonight, with a few different bowlers.

"They came at us with a lot of spin (on Wednesday night).

"We knew that it was going to be a tough game, and to be able to beat them a second time this season was great.

"We have just played well against them twice this year, and hopefully if we come up against them again we can do it a third time."