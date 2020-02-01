Stars consider shake-up as Warne savages former side

Another KFC BBL finals failure could force a shake-up of the embattled Melbourne Stars side, but coach David Hussey insisted criticism from the likes of former skipper Shane Warne will not be a distraction in an extended lead-in to their next week's second-chance game.

Warne, who played the Stars' first two seasons including the second as captain, brought up the "chokers" tag as his former side were bowled out for their lowest ever score (99) chasing the Sydney Sixers' modest 7-142 on their home ground.

Hussey thought 160 was par on a good MCG pitch and the chase appeared a simple one for a top-order featuring Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Peter Handscomb.

But the ladder-leaders' fourth straight defeat saw them squander the chance to advance straight to and host next weekend's Final. Instead, they must now defeat the winner of Saturday's Adelaide Strikers-Sydney Thunder clash on Thursday to earn the right to play the Sixers, again, in the Final at the SCG.

The Stars have made the BBL finals every season bar one but have no silverware to show for it, with their most notable exit coming when they lost last season's decider to rivals Melbourne Renegades following a horror collapse of 7-19.

"The problem is in the last eight years of the Big Bash, bar one, this is exactly what has happened," Warne said on Fox Cricket

"Once again, they are not handling the pressure of the finals. This is ordinary … you don't like to say it, but it's the truth. Facts are facts, it's not trying to be nasty."

Stars players are well-acquainted with the scrutiny on their finals record, which is set to intensify during a six-day break between Friday's loss and the Challenger final on Thursday.

Previous BBL finals have been blink-and-you've-missed-it affairs with three games in four days but this summer's revised system sees five finals (four of them knockouts) played in nine days.

Hussey, who captained the Stars in their other defeat in the season decider in BBL05, said comments from the likes of Warne would have no effect on his side.

"That's all external noise. People in the media are going to make comments … they have no idea what goes on in our dressing rooms and the conversations I have with each individual player," said Hussey.

"I don't really care what other people think.

"It's up to me and the individual to get the most out of each of them. I'll be working my butt off when we regroup. Each individual player will come out with a different style of play on Thursday night."

Different players could also take to the field for that match, conceded Hussey, with the spotlight squarely on their misfiring top-order.

The struggles of opener Nic Maddinson (who is averaging 11 from 12 games in BBL09) and keeper Seb Gotch (averaging 9.50 from eight games) continued on Friday with both posting single-figure scores as the Stars lost 6-55.

Ben Dunk has fared little better during his nine-game stint this summer (averaging 12 with a top score of 19) but could come into calculations for a recall with Hilton Cartwright, who had looked to be forming a strong opening bond with tournament leading run-scorer Marcus Stoinis before suffering an untimely hand injury, out for the season.

"We've got to consider all options now," said Hussey. "We've underperformed the last four games.

"All options are on the able. I'm discussing that with the batting coach as we speak. We've got to get more and more out of the individual players.

"Deep down I believe we have the best team in the competition. We've just got to do it the hard way now."