KFC BBL|11

Preview: Stars' middle-order balance key to success

The Stars are primed to bounce back in BBL|11 and now boast the experience of three T20 World Cup champions. Can this superstar outfit finally break their title duck?

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

30 November 2021, 02:20 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo