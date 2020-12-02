KFC BBL|10

BBL|10 Team Preview: Melbourne Stars

Runners-up for the past two seasons, the Stars have beefed up their playing stocks in their search for an elusive maiden title

Louis Cameron

2 December 2020, 09:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

