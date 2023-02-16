KFC BBL|12

'Everything on the table' as Stars seek list rejuvenation

Adam Zampa may not be the only Melbourne Star on the trade table this offseason as club bosses take an aggressive approach to freshen up the playing list

Jack Paynter

16 February 2023, 02:09 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo