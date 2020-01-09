Maddinson injury blow for Stars ahead of derby clash

Mighty Maxwell leads Stars to victory with whirlwind fifty

The Melbourne Stars have suffered an injury blow with Nic Maddinson to miss the Melbourne Derby rematch with a shoulder complaint.

And the struggling Melbourne Renegades have made four changes to their squad as they seek to snap a seven-game losing streak in this season's KFC BBL.

While the defending champions Renegades are propping up the BBL|09 ladder, the Stars are sitting pretty at the top with six wins from their seven games ahead of Friday night's derby clash at Marvel Stadium.

Stars soar to keep Renegades winless in Melbourne Derby

It will be the first time the teams have met at the venue since the BBL|08 final where the Stars imploded in spectacular fashion to give the Renegades their first title.

The Renegades have been further cruelled by the loss of captain Aaron Finch and key strike bowler Kane Richardson to Australia's ODI tour of India, with Dan Christian named acting captain.

They have drafted in batsman Tom Cooper and allrounder Jack Wildermuth and will turn to Joe Mennie and inexperienced South Australian Luke Robins to kick-start their beleaguered bowling attack.

Robins bowled Maxwell on his one-day cup debut for the Redbacks in September 2018, and the same summer claimed the wicket of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in a tour match.

The Stars have been buoyed by an international window that has seen them retain Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis for the first time, as well as World Cup bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, but the loss of Maddinson is a blow.

Maddinson injured his shoulder during the Stars' win over the Sydney Thunder at the MCG on Wednesday night, a match in which Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf took a hat-trick.

Maddinson will continue treatment on the injury and will be reassessed before the Stars' January 12 clash against the Sydney Sixers at the MCG.

Rauf hat-trick lights up the MCG

Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa have also departed for India with the Australia ODI squad, with Seb Gotch coming into the squad to take over wicketkeeping duties while Lance Morris has also come in.

Stars rookie Sam Elliott, the son of former Test opening batsman Matthew Elliott, has been elevated to the full squad as Zampa's replacement.

The teenaged Elliott, who plays his Premier Cricket with Maxwell's Fitzroy-Doncaster side, is a right arm pace bowler.

Melbourne Renegades squad: Dan Christian (c), Cameron Boyce, Tom Cooper, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Samit Patel, Luke Robins, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth.

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall.