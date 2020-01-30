KFC BBL|09

Preview: Final spot on the line for Stars, Sixers

It's a shootout between first and second on Friday night at the 'G, with some fascinating battles within this Big Bash battle set to take place

Josh Schonafinger

30 January 2020, 03:05 PM AEST

@joshschon

