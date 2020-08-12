Stars add trio for WBBL|06 campaign

An experienced former Australia spinner and two young guns are the latest names added to Melbourne Stars’ roster for Rebel WBBL|06, as new coach Trent Woodhill looks to turn around the club’s disappointing history in the competition.

Off-spinning allrounder Erin Osborne, who represented Australia 121 times across all formats, will again wear green this season, with the 31-year-old penning a new deal.

She is joined by 17-year-old Tess Flintoff, who made her Stars debut last season and played 13 matches, and newcomer Georgia Gall, who is just 16 years of age.

Woodhill said all three players bought different skills to the side.

"Erin is a wily and tough competitor who proved again last season that her leadership around the group is really valuable," Woodhill said.

"In Tess and Georgia, we’ve signed two young players with a view to the future. Tess got her first taste of the WBBL last year and showed some real talent and Georgia will benefit from the experience this year."

With the Stars looking to rebuild following the return of Meg Lanning, and off the back of a torrid WBBL|05 that yielded just two wins from 14 matches, Osborne’s re-signing retains much-needed experience.

She is one of two spinners currently on the Stars’ books, alongside leg-spinner Alana King.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at the Stars since making the move to Melbourne for WBBL," Osborne, who has been with the club since WBBL|03, said.

"Over the last few years the club has done exceptionally well in developing quality young players. I am excited about the prospects for the upcoming season."

Flintoff, a pace-bowling allrounder, is a promising talent who also made her Victorian state debut last summer, while Gall, who hails from Euroa in country Victoria, was selected to represent the Cricket Australia XI in last year’s national under-18 championships.

The Stars, who are aiming to make the WBBL finals for the first time this season, still have six spots left to fill on their contract list.

They currently have all three international berths to fill, with intrigue surrounding which overseas players will be targeted by Woodhill.

Last year they fielded South Africans Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez, and New Zealand keeper-batter Katey Martin.

Lee will not return, having signed with the Melbourne Renegades, while Martin is unlikely to make a comeback after being under-utilised last season.

She played only nine games, with local Nicole Faltum handed the gloves during the latter part of the season.

Lanning should take Lee’s place alongside Elyse Villani at the top of the order, but with allrounders Annabel Sutherland and Osborne the only other recognised batters, adding to that batting depth is likely to be a priority.

Georgia Gall has earned her first Big Bash contract at 16 // Melbourne Stars

When Lanning confirmed her return to the club last month, she said there were a number of players on the Stars’ wish list – although she was not naming names.

"I’ve had discussions with Trent and over the last few days trying to work out what we want the team to look like and what specific players and skills we need to make our team successful," Lanning said.

"We’re looking at many options that are out there and how they can fit into what we need.

"I think there’ll potentially be quite a bit of movement this year … that’s a really exciting thing for the competition that people are willing to move for opportunity and there is plenty of opportunity.

"There’s certainly some players we’ll target and build to build a really strong team."

Melbourne Stars squad so far: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Nicole Faltum