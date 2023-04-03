Big cash splash for Big Bash and women's game in pay deal

A $53 million increase in pay for women and massive increases in the Big Bash salary caps headline the new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) struck between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

The new deal retains the 27.5 per cent revenue share agreement that was central to the acrimonious negotiations in 2017, with a further 2.5 per cent set aside for performance-based payments.

It will see all professional players share in a projected $634m over the next five years, a 26 per cent increase from the existing agreement. Women's cricketers will be paid from a $133 million pool, a massive jump from the $80m currently available.

The top CA-contracted women's earnings will peak at more than $800,000 per year by the end of the MOU (including their WBBL contract, match fees and marketing payments), while at the other end of the scale, the minimum WBBL retainer immediately jumps by 30 per cent.

There are now more reasons to celebrate for Australia's elite female cricketers // Getty

The average WBBL retainer doubles to approximately $54,000, while domestic players featuring in both the 50-over WNCL competition and WBBL will earn $151,019 annually, on average.

The increases will make the nation's female cricketers the highest-paid women's athletes in Australian team sport, a status that CA chief executive Nick Hockley said made cricket "clearly the sport of choice for elite female sportspeople".

"This MOU represents another major step forward in the rise of women’s cricket, with significant increases in remuneration for the inspirational role models of the world champion Australian Women’s team and the WBBL who are driving substantial growth in female participation.

"At the same time, we have recognised the need to ensure that the BBL remains highly competitive in a changing global cricket landscape and we’re confident this agreement will help maintain its place at the heart of the Australian summer."

QUICK SINGLE WNCL season expanded as short-term MOU agreed

The 'total payment pool' for the Weber WBBL has doubled to more than $732,000 per team each year, while the KFC BBL clubs see their player payment pool skyrocket to $3m.

The top BBL players will pocket approximately $420,000 per season, while the average retainer is worth $167,000 while the minimum contract increasing by 20 per cent.

Ensuring the BBL was able to offer competitive salaries amid the proliferation of T20 leagues, particularly in the summer window with leagues in South Africa and the UAE starting up last season, was central to negotiations.

ACA chief Todd Greenberg said the players' union believes the BBL had "enormous untapped potential".

QUICK SINGLE BBL confirms draft to lure T20's global superstars

There's been a big increase for men's players too. Nationally-contracted men will see their contracts rise 7.5 per cent when new deals are announced later this week, to an average of $951,000 – plus match fees and superannuation payments.

With payments rising two per cent every year for the life of the deal, that average will top $1m annually by year four of the deal, rising to $1.2m annually in 2027-28.

Men's state players will receive a 3.5 per cent increase next summer, making their average retainer top $100,000 before annual two per cent rises.

There are more national contracts now available too, with CA now able to offer up to 24 contracts for men's players, a move that recognises being a three-format player is increasingly difficult, while up to 18 women can receive CA contracts.

The number of men's state contracts remains unchanged, with between 17 and 20 contracts available, while there will be two more women's state (and ACT) contracts available.

2023-24 MOU player payments in detail

CA-contracted Men

Average retainer: $951,000 for 23-24, rising two per cent each year. Match fees and superannuation payments on top of this.

CA-contracted Women

Average retainer: $140,000 for 23-24, rising two per cent each year.

Weber WBBL

Player payment pool per team: $732,000 per year

Top earners: $133,000

Average: $54,200

KFC BBL:

Player payment pool per team: $3m per year

Top earners: $420,000

Average: $167,000