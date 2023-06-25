Aussies hopeful of Marnus fix for technical glitch

'They've had a few days off, shadow batting in their rooms'

The man who throws more balls to Marnus Labuschagne than anyone else admits he was mystified by a technical glitch that led to the star batter's rare double failure in the Ashes series opener.

Labuschagne, along with Steve Smith, batted for the best part of two hours at a training hit-out at Lord's on Friday as the pair eagerly searched for the touch that eluded them in Australia's first-up victory.

Those two were the only members of the Australian XI that won by two wickets at Edgbaston to train at a session initially organised as a hit-out for the squad's reserve players.

That was hardly a surprise given their renowned desire for long practice sessions, combined with their relative lack of time in the middle.

Both copped nasty knocks during their lengthy batting spells; Smith shook off a blow to the ribs from a throwdown by head coach Andrew McDonald, while Labuschagne required the team doctor to inspect his right index finger after being pinned by batting coach Michael di Venuto.

"He kept on batting so he must've been OK, otherwise he would have walked out," said di Venuto, the popular batting whisperer who is a semi-permanent fixture at Australian net sessions 'wanging' balls endlessly at Labuschagne and Smith.

Of greater concern to di Venuto, and Labuschagne's batting mentor Neil d'Costa who has been in regular contact with the pair, was the technical approach that led to returns of 0 and 13 in Birmingham.

It was the first time since his famous second coming as an international cricketer during the 2019 Ashes, at Lord's as Smith's concussion substitute, that Labuschagne had been dismissed for under 25 in both innings of a Test.

Australia's No.3 was determinedly working on the alignment of his back foot during his extended net session on Friday, seeking to avoid moving as far across his crease as he did at Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad had him edging balls well outside off-stump in both innings and Labuschagne's exaggerated step across his stumps was particularly evident during his exit late on day four.

Stuart Broad had Labuschagne shuffling well across his stumps // Channel Nine

"I hadn't (previously) seen what happened in the first Test, and it certainly didn't happen the week before at The Oval (in the World Test Championship final against India)," said di Venuto.

"Whatever it was, hopefully it was brief and he can get back to normal this week.

"It can be a bit strange – sometimes things happen in the game. He nicked two balls he normally leaves quite regularly. Hopefully he bounces back this week.

"He has a few other reasons why he thinks he played at the ball which he thinks he has fixed up. As we saw today, hopefully he is back on track."

While di Venuto simply summarised that Labuschagne could "probably leave a couple of balls on 12th-stump line – that would be nice" in his bid to improve his returns in the second Test, the former opener stressed the 29-year-old rarely required direct instructions from his various batting advisors.

"He works quite closely with Neil D'Costa back home, and I get the occasional message from Neil. We keep an eye on different things," said di Venuto.

"But Marn is his best coach. The same as 'Smudge' (Smith). They are great problem solvers, and that's why they have been such great players for Australia for a period of time.

"We're here to help, and anything we see as well, we'll mention, but those two are their own best coaches."

