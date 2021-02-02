KFC BBL|10

Klinger leaves Renegades to take up Cricket NSW role

After back-to-back wooden spoons in the KFC BBL, Michael Klinger has left the Melbourne Renegades to take a development role for male cricket with Cricket NSW

Sam Ferris

2 February 2021, 12:24 PM AEST

@samuelfez

