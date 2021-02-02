Klinger leaves Renegades to take up Cricket NSW role

Michael Klinger is swapping red for sky blue following today's announcement of his departure from the Melbourne Renegades to take up a role with Cricket NSW.

Klinger has been appointed Head of Male Cricket at CNSW, where he will be tasked with overseeing the development of NSW players and teams while integrating high performances systems from the top level to Premier Cricket. He starts February 15.

The move means Klinger leaves the Renegades after two seasons in which the Melbourne club finished last having won the competition in BBL|08.

The Renegades won just seven from 28 matches under Klinger's reign, but the 40-year-old is excited by his new role with CNSW.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that I was given by the Melbourne Renegades and I'd like to thank everyone at the club for their continued support throughout," Klinger said.

"Although the seasons there didn't go to plan, I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach, developing some young players and can see a bright future in the coming seasons with such a young and talented group. I wish them all the best for the future.

"My new role as Head of Male Cricket with Cricket NSW is an extremely exciting position.

"I'm looking forward to this great opportunity, working with Greg Mail and their senior squads, pathways and Big Bash programs."

Renegades veteran Shaun Marsh endorsed the coaching credentials of Klinger after a difficult two years at the BBL franchise.

"We would have loved to have won a few more games for him," Marsh told cricket.com.au. "I've known Maxy for a long time now and he loves these sort of challenges.

"He's learnt so much over the last two years as a coach and I've got no doubt he'll be better for it.

"I played with him for a long time, he was a great leader on the cricket field. He's got a wealth of knowledge in the game and he's transferred that into his coaching.

He's got all the credentials there to be a really successful coach and I've got no doubt over the next period of time you'll see that come out."

Klinger will work under CNSW Head of Cricket Greg Mail, who is thrilled to have secured the services of a batter with vast playing experience all over the world.

"He is a universally respected figure in Australian cricket and brings experience across a wide range of high performance environments and across all formats of the game," Mail said.

"Max has presented as a calm, strategic thinker, and an honest, open and values based leader.

"His character and leadership will be great assets to us and I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the CNSW team.

"We'd like to thank Cricket Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades for releasing Michael from the remainder of his contract so that he could pursue this opportunity that we believe will benefit not just CNSW, but Australian cricket as a whole."