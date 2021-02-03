Klinger opens up on NSW role, Renegades tenure

While he admits there is "unfinished business" at the Melbourne Renegades, departing coach Michael Klinger is now focused on preparing NSW's emerging and established players for the next level.

Klinger is moving to Sydney to take up the role of Head of Male Cricket at Cricket NSW after two seasons at the helm of the Renegades. The 'Gades won just seven of 28 matches under Klinger's watch as the club finished with the wooden spoon in both seasons.

Less than a week ago Klinger was formulating the Renegades' list for BBL|11 but a call from CNSW Head of Cricket, Greg Mail, brought about a swift change of plans for the 40-year-old.

He is now tasked with providing CNSW's Elite, Pathway and Premier Cricket players, coaches and management the resources they need to succeed.

That includes the defending Marsh Sheffield Shield champions, the two Sydney BBL clubs and the seemingly endless line of talented youngsters NSW produces year after year.

But Klinger wants to focus on preparing players at all stages for the step up, so when they do reach the next level they are equipped to perform.

"One thing I'd really like to implement, especially in the Pathways system, is to ensure that we're doing everything we can to help set up those players to succeed when they get to state level and then very much the same with the state cricketers setting them up to succeed when they get to the Australian level," said Klinger, who played three T20 internationals in 2017 after a decorated domestic career.

"That's making them ready on a whole range of things, whether it's skill level, physical fitness, attitude, character, we'll try to upskill them in all areas so when they do get an opportunity we're setting them up to succeed."

While performances on the field will undoubtedly be a measure of success for Klinger, one of his major priorities will be the welfare of the players and coaching staff.

Senior Blues batter and Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has played a significant role in removing the stigma surrounding mental health, speaking openly about his struggles and how he deals with the challenges he faces.

CNSW has a strong system in place dedicated to player welfare and Klinger hopes to be another option for the high performance team.

"I feel like I'm very honest and transparent and my door is always open to anyone who wants to chat," he said.

"Whatever I can do to make sure the welfare of the playing groups and coaching staffs and management is certainly going to be my top priority.

"That's what I see my role as, to be able to give every person, coach and the playing groups the best opportunity to have success and any way I can help manage and support them that's what I'll be doing."

Klinger enters his new job having learnt valuable lessons in two seasons in the red of the Renegades.

While Klinger admits the performances of his team weren't up to scratch, the Renegades regularly had players in the injury ward and were hurt by the availability of their international stars.

But what Klinger is most proud of his how his squad stuck together despite the poor results.

"The biggest one that I'm actually pretty proud of is that even though we weren't winning games we certainly had a great camaraderie throughout the two seasons," he said.

"Particularly this season when it was pretty tough conditions living out of each other's pockets for 10 weeks, so to keep the group really solid, even in times when you're not wining, can be difficult.

"Not only for myself but the coaching staff and management, I felt that was a pretty good effort in trying conditions."

With wins hard to come by, injuries mounting and one eye on the future, Klinger and the Renegades decided to blood youngsters like Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Peter Hatzoglou over the past two summers.

Blooding those players was another positive from Klinger's time with the Renegades.

"The other thing to take out of it was just how beneficial it can be to give younger talented players opportunities," Klinger said.

"The learnings out of that is sometimes you've just got to chuck those guys in the deep end and give them the opportunity and who knows what you'll get out of it. On this occasion with the Renegades it was huge positives.

"We weren't able to do it last year with Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk because they were away with the Under-19 World Cup but to be able to give them opportunities both at the start and the last half of the tournament this year, and to see them have success and in the end play in some winning teams, it's only going to help their development going forward.

"Guys like Zak Evans who got 10 wickets in his last three games, Peter Hatzoglou who'd played seven club games – no-one had heard of him and he wouldn't have dreamt of playing Big Bash this year.

"To give him an opportunity as a 22-year-old and then for him to have a huge impact on the tournament was great for the coaching staff to find him and give him a chance.

"I've had messages from him after the tournament just thanking us for giving him that chance."