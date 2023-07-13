Neser hammers 176* to keep pressure on selectors

Michael Neser has sent national selectors a reminder of his Ashes worth, hitting a career-best unbeaten 176 for Glamorgan during a week away from Australia's Test camp.

Sent back to county cricket between the third and fourth Ashes Tests to have a bowl, Neser's hopes of getting the ball in his hand have been denied by rain over the first three days.

But he instead showed his worth with the bat against Leicestershire.

After Glamorgan slumped to 7-93 on day three batting first, Neser helped the Wales-based outfit to recover to 9(dec)-403 late on Wednesday.

93/7 ➡️ 403/9d Every boundary from Michael Neser's career-best 176 not out!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/Rl4C0oVkYA — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 12, 2023

The Queenslander hit 25 boundaries and two sixes in his knock, bringing up his fourth first-class century when he hit spinner Colin Ackerman over mid-wicket for four.

"It means a lot. To put that together is quite special," Neser told BBC at the end of play.

"We just tried to say let's be positive and put the pressure back on them. We had a few fortunate moments and thankfully it paid off.

"It started to flatten out there a lot. It was quite tricky early on, and once you got through that new ball and it softened up, it was a nice wicket to bat on."

Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson also hit 69 as part of a 123-run ninth wicket partnership with Neser.

𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🗣️ “To put that together was quite special” Michael Neser after a remarkable career-best 1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣* rescued Glamorgan from 93/7 to 403/9 🏅#OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/izHPP9Vi7O — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 12, 2023

The century is Neser's second in a row, after he also hit 123 against Sussex in his last match before entering Australia's Ashes camp in May.

Neser is yet to play a Test in this year's Ashes series, stuck behind Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland in Australia's attack.

The 33-year-old will return to Australia's Test camp in Manchester this weekend, with a full squad training session on Sunday.

His most likely chance of a Test would likely come at The Oval in the series finale, if Hazlewood returned at Old Trafford next week and selectors did not want to play him in back-to-back Tests.

That would then likely set up a scenario where selectors would have to choose between Boland and Neser for the final Test.

Also in the runs was allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who made 81 in 67 balls this week on his debut for Warwickshire, helping to set up Wednesday's innings and 46-run victory over Kent.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood