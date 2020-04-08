Last drinks: Neser seeks advice from veteran 12th man

Queensland allrounder discuses his frustration at being stuck behind Australia’s star fast bowlers and reflects on a memorable Ashes campaign

Andrew Ramsey

8 April 2020, 04:19 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo