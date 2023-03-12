Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

History awaits for in-form Queensland pace pair

The Michael Neser-Mark Steketee combination has been a key part of the Bulls' recent surge into second spot with Hobart looming as a happy hunting ground for the new-ball pair

Adam Burnett

12 March 2023, 12:44 PM AEST

